Waynesboro City Council hears from residents on increased tax rate for FY22

"If you give us neutrality, I don't get to complain about what comes my way. If that means the pool isn't open the three months out of the year or the grass in the park doesn't get cut every week, I will suck that up. For me, I'm willing to accept what you give me back to keep the tax rate down," Wells said.

Judith Westwood, one of the two speakers in favor of the 90 cent rate, said she believes an underfunded city government could be dangerous.

"I would really like to see the kind of public services and infrastructure in Waynesboro to make it a vibrant city and serve the needs of different community members, especially children in Waynesboro," she said. "I think it can be a really positive thing, and it does put responsibility on city council. As a resident of Waynesboro I'd want to see council investing that money well in order to make the kind of improvements to make Waynesboro an attractive place to live."

Council did not take any action regarding the tax rate on Monday. Another budget work session will be held on Monday, April 19, at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

A public hearing on the utility rate increases for water, sewer and stormwater fees will be held on Monday, April 26, at 7 p.m. at Waynesboro High School.

In FY22, there are no proposed increase in water rates, a 3% increase in sewer, a stormwater utility fee increase from $3.96/ERU to $4.56/ERU per month, and a $1.50 per month proposed increase in monthly refuse collection rates.

