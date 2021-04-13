Waynesboro City Council hears from residents on increased tax rate for FY22

Waynesboro councilmembers heard from a dozen city residents on Monday night both for and against the proposed 90 cent tax rate for fiscal year 2022.
City council held a public hearing on the reassessment of tax rate for FY22 at Waynesboro High School where 10 residents spoke or submitted written comments against the 90 cent rate and two spoke in favor.
The budget presentation for FY22 is based on a real estate tax rate of 90 cents per each $100 of a property’s assessed value. Because of recent property reassessments, the city could lower that rate to 83 cents.
Waynesboro resident Dwight Williams said the community is still affected by COVID-related income loss and supported a tax neutral assessment of 83 cents.
"Virginia is still opening up, but at a slower pace than most states. That said, many of our residents are still significantly impacted. Many of our residents have experienced lay offs, reductions in force, loss of annual bonuses or raises, and loss of income," Williams said. "It is simply the wrong time to levy a tax increase when the public is still trying to recover."
In prior budget work sessions, City Manager Mike Hamp said that lowering the tax rate to 83 cents would cause "appreciable reductions in service levels and organizational function." Resident Herman Wells said Monday night he would accept those reductions in exchange for the lower rate.
"If you give us neutrality, I don't get to complain about what comes my way. If that means the pool isn't open the three months out of the year or the grass in the park doesn't get cut every week, I will suck that up. For me, I'm willing to accept what you give me back to keep the tax rate down," Wells said.
Judith Westwood, one of the two speakers in favor of the 90 cent rate, said she believes an underfunded city government could be dangerous.
"I would really like to see the kind of public services and infrastructure in Waynesboro to make it a vibrant city and serve the needs of different community members, especially children in Waynesboro," she said. "I think it can be a really positive thing, and it does put responsibility on city council. As a resident of Waynesboro I'd want to see council investing that money well in order to make the kind of improvements to make Waynesboro an attractive place to live."
Council did not take any action regarding the tax rate on Monday. Another budget work session will be held on Monday, April 19, at 6 p.m. via Zoom.
A public hearing on the utility rate increases for water, sewer and stormwater fees will be held on Monday, April 26, at 7 p.m. at Waynesboro High School.
In FY22, there are no proposed increase in water rates, a 3% increase in sewer, a stormwater utility fee increase from $3.96/ERU to $4.56/ERU per month, and a $1.50 per month proposed increase in monthly refuse collection rates.