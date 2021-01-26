Waynesboro City Council hears possible expansion options for Middle River Regional Jail

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Newton said those three are “certainly not the only options available,” and presented City Council with a nearly $39.5 million plan that would expand the kitchen, lobby security, property storage, relocate the magistrate’s office, build a new medical clinic, and create a new mental health space.

The Commonwealth would fund 25% of an approved expansion project. An expansion project for MRRJ is not included in the governor’s budget for 2022, but Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, and Del. John Avoli, R-Staunton, have submitted budget amendments for the project.

MRRJ needs 1,283 inmate beds by 2029, according to a needs assessment. The Department of Corrections rated capacity for MRRJ is 396 inmates. MRRJ’s operational capacity, or how many inmates can adequately be served, is 600. However, the average daily population in 2020 was 843 inmates with 37 on house arrest.

Newton said numbers decreased in 2020 because of low-level offenders being released during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, the average daily population was 923 inmates.

The soonest the jail would see new beds if an expansion plan was approved at this time would be around 2023, Newton said.