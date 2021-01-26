Waynesboro City Council hears possible expansion options for Middle River Regional Jail

Waynesboro City Council heard several options at its Monday meeting for possible expansion at Middle River Regional Jail in Verona.
The expansion plans presented by MRRJ Superintendent Jeffery Newton range in price and size.
Option A includes renovations and expansions to medical, laundry and warehouse facilities. It also includes mental health beds and 400 new beds with space for an additional 400 beds in the future. Option A would cost more than $95.6 million.
The MRRJ Authority Board submitted a community based corrections plan based on Option A, which was approved by the board of local and regional jails, Newton said.
“What we asked the authority to do if they wanted to submit a community based corrections plan is to submit a plan for the largest option because its easier to scale a project down then it is to scale a project up,” Newton said. “Once we got approval from the board of local and regional jails, we could build something smaller, but we would have a difficult time building something bigger without going back and starting the process again.”
Option B includes the same renovations as Option A, but excludes the space for additional beds in the future. That option is estimated to cost more than $58.4 million.
Option C, totaling more than $40 million, includes renovations and expansions to medical, laundry and warehouse facilities, but excludes mental health beds and room for additional beds in the future.
Newton said those three are “certainly not the only options available,” and presented City Council with a nearly $39.5 million plan that would expand the kitchen, lobby security, property storage, relocate the magistrate’s office, build a new medical clinic, and create a new mental health space.
The Commonwealth would fund 25% of an approved expansion project. An expansion project for MRRJ is not included in the governor’s budget for 2022, but Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, and Del. John Avoli, R-Staunton, have submitted budget amendments for the project.
MRRJ needs 1,283 inmate beds by 2029, according to a needs assessment. The Department of Corrections rated capacity for MRRJ is 396 inmates. MRRJ’s operational capacity, or how many inmates can adequately be served, is 600. However, the average daily population in 2020 was 843 inmates with 37 on house arrest.
Newton said numbers decreased in 2020 because of low-level offenders being released during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, the average daily population was 923 inmates.
The soonest the jail would see new beds if an expansion plan was approved at this time would be around 2023, Newton said.
“We need to increase capacity for community based programs, we need a facility to do that with, and we need a create solution if we’re going to do a project that provides staff with the most flexibility to manage the future population,” Newton said.
MRRJ was built in 2006 to serve Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta. Harrisonburg and Rockingham joined the authority in 2015.
Monday’s presentation was informational only, and City Council took no action. If a project is confirmed, council will vote at a later date on whether or not to approve funding.
MRRJ authority board is scheduled to meet Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. at the Augusta County Government Center.