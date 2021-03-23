Waynesboro City Council mulls over Middle River Regional Jail expansion

Built in 2006, MRRJ serves five localities in the Shenandoah Valley — Staunton, Waynesboro, Augusta, Harrisonburg and Rockingham.

The Department of Corrections rated capacity for MRRJ is 396 inmates. MRRJ’s operational capacity, or how many inmates can adequately be served, is 600. However, the average daily population in 2020 was 843 inmates with 37 on house arrest.

According to a needs assessment, the jail needs 1,283 inmate beds by 2029.

Ward B councilman Bruce Allen asked about inmates waiting for transfer to a state facility. Hamp said that applies to about 140 inmates at MRRJ, and if the state could handle those inmates “it would make meaningful improvement” toward the inmate population problem.

“I think part of the challenge you have in that proposition is part financial and part governmental structure,” Hamp said, noting that the problem is not unique to MRRJ and affects about 5,400 inmates in Virginia.