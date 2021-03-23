Waynesboro City Council mulls over Middle River Regional Jail expansion

Three of five Waynesboro City Council members said Monday they’d be in favor of pausing discussions on expanding Middle River Regional Jail for at least a year.
Council first heard expansion options at its Jan. 25 meeting from MRRJ Superintendent Jeffrey Newton. The options presented ranged in price from $40 million to $95.6 million.
Since then, community members have voiced concerns over the price of the expansion and encouraged council to look into alternatives to incarceration instead.
City manager Mike Hamp encouraged council on Monday to endorse a renovation and expansion of some sort in order to address the growing inmate population and necessary upgrades to facilities including kitchen and laundry.
“While the need to expand the jail, at least in my view, is apparent, I understand as well that the decision whether to expand the jail is difficult and complex,” Hamp said. “It’s uncertain to me whether or not additional investment in diversion programs will immediately deliver sufficient diversion to mitigate the population problem that we currently have at the facility.”
Built in 2006, MRRJ serves five localities in the Shenandoah Valley — Staunton, Waynesboro, Augusta, Harrisonburg and Rockingham.
The Department of Corrections rated capacity for MRRJ is 396 inmates. MRRJ’s operational capacity, or how many inmates can adequately be served, is 600. However, the average daily population in 2020 was 843 inmates with 37 on house arrest.
According to a needs assessment, the jail needs 1,283 inmate beds by 2029.
Ward B councilman Bruce Allen asked about inmates waiting for transfer to a state facility. Hamp said that applies to about 140 inmates at MRRJ, and if the state could handle those inmates “it would make meaningful improvement” toward the inmate population problem.
“I think part of the challenge you have in that proposition is part financial and part governmental structure,” Hamp said, noting that the problem is not unique to MRRJ and affects about 5,400 inmates in Virginia.
“I think you have a facility that is stressed from a space standpoint and you have a staff that is stressed. I think they’ve done remarkable work to maintain the facility in compliance in a manner that keeps inmates and themselves safe,” Hamp said. “I think as those conditions persist over time it becomes more and more likely that we will have an incident that is attributable to the conditions of the jail for which the authority will have to be held accountable and responsible.”
Allen said he would prefer to spend the least amount of money on jail expansion, saying he realizes that Waynesboro has “a responsibility to our municipality and our partnership in the jail.”
At-large councilman Terry Short Jr., Ward A councilwoman Lana Williams and Ward D councilman Sam Hostetter said they weren’t in a position to vote for expansion until they had a better understanding of the options, and would support pausing the discussion and revisiting it in a year.
Mayor Bobby Henderson said the city would be putting employees and inmates at risk by pausing the project another year.
“Whether the state is playing fair or not, we owe it not only to our citizens but to our staff and regional jail board. They’re living in gymnasiums. How is that safe for anybody and how can we say we’re not going to add one more bed to a location knowing that it’s overcrowded and unsafe? I personally think we should look at all cost options to expansion,” he said.
Twelve written comments against MRRJ expansion were read during public comment on Monday, and another three spoke against it.
A formal vote on an expansion plan has not been scheduled. The MRRJ Authority Board’s next meeting is 2 p.m. April 6 at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona.