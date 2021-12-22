Waynesboro City Council reflects on 2021, ready for 2022

Another year has come and gone in Waynesboro.
For the five members of city council, there’s been plenty to reflect on as 2021 comes to a close.
Waynesboro Mayor Bobby Henderson said one of the council’s biggest takeaways from this year was the impact made by residents in the city coming back from COVID and opening up about their concerns and interests, which he said made an impact at various council meetings.
“The biggest thing was coming off of Zoom and coming back into [in-person] meetings,” Henderson said. “You lose a lot when you’re looking through a screen. When people come in and participate in the public comments, in public hearings, people are active in our community. When you bring people together like that, that’s a plus for your community because now council gets to hear what people are really thinking in the community.”
Bruce Allen, the Waynesboro councilman of Ward B, said he was most proud of some of the city’s economic development.
“The biggest one is [the] Ladd School property,” Allen said. “The site work’s been done, the infrastructure’s been put in and they’re starting to build stores there. That’s one of the best things I see happening.”
Dr. Sam Hostetter, councilman of Ward D, expressed his satisfaction in the way the city and its residents handled COVID-19.
“Given my world, I would say that we managed to tackle a pandemic and still find ways to keep the city moving,” Hostetter said. “It was a difficult year, but in terms of getting the schools up and running, in terms of keeping the fire department [and] police going in the face of a pandemic, I think that was a win for the city.”
Terry Short Jr., Waynesboro’s councilman at large, mirrored Hostetter’s comments and said he was most proud of Waynesboro’s resilience during the pandemic, as well as the work of the city staff “to persevere through a really difficult time period with so many competing and challenging obstacles.”
Everyone from the city’s law enforcement officers to emergency services staff members to school teachers impressed him in 2021.
“We could not have persevered without their tremendous support and care for our community,” Short said.
Although all five council members expressed pride in some aspect of the city’s work this year, they were all also quick to acknowledge moments where they knew that certain circumstances could’ve been handled better in the city.
For the mayor, one particular city council meeting in August still stands out above the others.
“Without a doubt, when we rolled out the animal ordinance pertaining to dogs, cats and roosters, we learned from that,” Henderson said. “The way it came out was a surprise not only to the citizens when they first read it, but it was a surprise to [the] council. That part shouldn’t have been done. We’ve talked it over with staff. That’s being handled differently now. The fact that we heard it when the citizens did, it was a surprise to us. We told them that night that it’s not going to happen the way it is on paper and we meant that. We changed things up so it’s substantially different.”
Waynesboro vice mayor Lana Williams agreed with Henderson.
“It caused a lot of concern among the constituents,” Williams said. “It was unfortunate that it caused anybody [any] anxiety. It was unnecessary.”
As for Hostetter, the doctor was most disappointed when the city “did not institute the entire increase in pay grade and raises” that they had originally hoped to give to the city’s employees.
“At the time, it was unclear what the budget was going to be able to handle,” Hostetter said. “Decisions were made when we had to make the decision. I don’t know that we could’ve done it any better, but that’s one thing that we can look back at now and say, ‘Gosh, if we would’ve been able to do that, that would’ve been a good time to do it,’ but we couldn’t do it.”
Regardless, all members of city council are excited for 2022 and the many new projects and improvements coming to Waynesboro in the next year.
Henderson is excited for the upcoming Waynesboro Marketplace development being built off of Rosser Ave.
“Look at the growth in our city,” Henderson said. “We’re getting three new restaurants, another Sheetz, another place to have your car serviced, and we’re getting another dental facility. We’re getting a lot of good businesses on that side of town.”
“We also have another extension of the Greenway that we’re developing, which would be from Basic to North Park,” Williams continued.
Hostetter also expressed his excitement in seeing Waynesboro’s recreational development continue to grow, as well.
“I am enthusiastic to see if we can get Sunset Park moving,” Hostetter said. “It’s been something that’s been on the launch pad for several years. Circumstances have kept us from getting it off the ground. We’re close and I think we can make that happen this year.”
As for Short, he’s most excited about having the opportunity to take care of the city’s employees.
“First and foremost, I will be all in [on] finding a way to fully fund our compensation study for our employees and righting really a couple of decades’ wrong on balancing our city budget on the backs of our employees,” Short said. “That has got to stop. I am very hopeful that that will be an absolute unified priority for each member of council. We’ve got serious catchup to do with supporting our amazing staff that we rely on.”
From the new fire station potentially opening in 2022 to the funding coming through for the upcoming Natural History Museum, Henderson is proud and excited about the developing growth in Waynesboro.
“There’s just so much coming up on the horizon,” Henderson said.
Additionally, with Christmas upcoming this week, he and other members of the city council also expressed some holiday messages to the residents of Waynesboro.
“First and foremost, remember what the holiday is about,” Henderson said. “It’s about the birth of our Lord and Savior. Celebrate responsibly and respectively with friends. If you’re not vaccinated, wear your mask and protect other people when you’re around them. Just have a great holiday. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”
“Look out for your neighbor, the people that you love and that love you,” Short said. “In this season of giving and cheer, be thoughtful and kind to your neighbor.”
“I think we need to keep in our thoughts and prayers the people that went through the recent tornadoes,” Allen said. “If there’s any way anybody can, throw some support to those people.”
“This is the time to remember the simple pleasures of the holidays — family, sharing meals with those you love, and finding the time to tell those around you how much they mean to you rather than worry about the commercial side,” Hostetter said. “It’s the simple things that are going to make memories in the long run.”