Waynesboro City Council reflects on 2021, ready for 2022

“Given my world, I would say that we managed to tackle a pandemic and still find ways to keep the city moving,” Hostetter said. “It was a difficult year, but in terms of getting the schools up and running, in terms of keeping the fire department [and] police going in the face of a pandemic, I think that was a win for the city.”

Terry Short Jr., Waynesboro’s councilman at large, mirrored Hostetter’s comments and said he was most proud of Waynesboro’s resilience during the pandemic, as well as the work of the city staff “to persevere through a really difficult time period with so many competing and challenging obstacles.”

Everyone from the city’s law enforcement officers to emergency services staff members to school teachers impressed him in 2021.

“We could not have persevered without their tremendous support and care for our community,” Short said.

Although all five council members expressed pride in some aspect of the city’s work this year, they were all also quick to acknowledge moments where they knew that certain circumstances could’ve been handled better in the city.

For the mayor, one particular city council meeting in August still stands out above the others.