Waynesboro coffee shop hit by first aid vehicle

A Waynesboro First Aid Crew ambulance crashed into Micah’s Coffee in Waynesboro on late Tuesday morning.

First aid crew members were buying cups of coffee at the drive-thru of the kiosk at 1000 W. Broad Street, said Waynesboro First Aid Crew executive member Steven Ward. Preparing to turn onto Broad Street after going through the drive-thru, the ambulance reportedly went into reverse instead and crashed into the kiosk, causing its foundation to pull off.

“It was an accident,” Ward said.

Two baristas were present inside when the first aid truck hit the kiosk but was unharmed and able to escape through a doorway. Officials said that other cars were in line when the crash happened, but no other injuries or collisions have been reported.

“We’re just really grateful that the baristas were OK, and that’s the most important thing,” said Megan Collier, co-owner of Micah’s Coffee.

The owners and employees were busy cleaning up the aftermath Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re just taking it moment by moment right now, trying what to do next,” Collier said. “This is our original store, and we love our community, and our community loves all of the people that work here.”

A police report has been filed, but Waynesboro Police Department is still investigating the incident, according to Waynesboro public information officer Sergeant Jamie Dunn.

The Waynesboro coffee location, which sells coffees, lattes, teas, and more in addition to baked goods and biscotti, will be closed until further notice.

Josh Akin founded Micah’s Coffee in Waynesboro in 2004 as a drive-thru coffee shop providing premium coffee. Akin sold the business in 2012 to Bobby and Megan Collier. Micah’s Coffee has a drive-thru in Stuarts Draft and Ruckersville.