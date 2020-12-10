Waynesboro community invited to enjoy city's first holiday decorations trail

COVID-19 may have cancelled a slew of holiday activities this holiday season, but the city of Waynesboro has put together a way for residents to still enjoy “that holiday feeling.”“That Holiday Feeling” decorations trail features homes and businesses decorated for the holidays around the city. Residents can map addresses on the trail in whatever way works best for them and enjoy the lights from the warmth of their vehicles.

“It was set up to give residents another way to celebrate the holidays since the Christmas parade and the reverse parade had to be cancelled due to COVID this year,” Waynesboro Parks and Recreation Superintendent Susan Roberts said.

Parks and Rec had developed a reverse Christmas parade, where floats would be stationary and cars would drive around them, as a way to adapt the annual parade for the pandemic. After Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional COVID-19 restrictions on Nov. 13 in Virginia that lowered the in-person gathering limit from 250 to 25, the reverse parade was cancelled.

This is the first year the city has put on a holiday lights trail, and Roberts hopes they’re able to continue the event even after the pandemic.