Waynesboro community invited to enjoy city's first holiday decorations trail
Waynesboro community invited to enjoy city's first holiday decorations trail

COVID-19 may have cancelled a slew of holiday activities this holiday season, but the city of Waynesboro has put together a way for residents to still enjoy “that holiday feeling.”“That Holiday Feeling” decorations trail features homes and businesses decorated for the holidays around the city. Residents can map addresses on the trail in whatever way works best for them and enjoy the lights from the warmth of their vehicles.

“It was set up to give residents another way to celebrate the holidays since the Christmas parade and the reverse parade had to be cancelled due to COVID this year,” Waynesboro Parks and Recreation Superintendent Susan Roberts said.

Parks and Rec had developed a reverse Christmas parade, where floats would be stationary and cars would drive around them, as a way to adapt the annual parade for the pandemic. After Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional COVID-19 restrictions on Nov. 13 in Virginia that lowered the in-person gathering limit from 250 to 25, the reverse parade was cancelled.

This is the first year the city has put on a holiday lights trail, and Roberts hopes they’re able to continue the event even after the pandemic.

“We hope to make it an annual activity for families to enjoy together, possibly even making a new family tradition,” she said.

“That Holiday Feeling” decorations trail began Dec. 4 and will run until Dec. 20. Lights can be seen from 6-8 p.m. each night.

About 60 households and businesses were participating as of Tuesday.

“So far, it’s been well received and it’s been great to see area neighbors share their Christmas spirit by decorating and letting folk know so they can get ‘That Holiday Feeling’ too,” Roberts said.

A list and Google Map of all participating locations can be found online at waynesboro.va.us/258/Christmas-Decoration-Trail.

Roberts said the list is not in any set order, but grouped generally by areas. Those hoping to view lights on the trail can select any or all addresses from the map.

Photos taken from the trail with the address can be sent to robertssb@waynesboro.va.us. Homes or businesses who want to add their address to the list may also do so by emailing Roberts.

Reporter

Logan Bogert is a reporter for The News Virginian in Waynesboro, Virginia. She can be reached at lbogert@newsvirginian.com or (540) 932-3562. Follow Logan on Twitter at @Logan_Bogert.

