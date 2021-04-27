Waynesboro councilmember introduces ordinance to equalize tax rate at 83 cents

An equalized tax rate of 83 cents is now a possibility for Waynesboro residents after councilwoman Lana Williams introduced an amended ordinance at City Council's Monday night meeting.
City manager Mike Hamp's fiscal year 2022 budget is currently based on a real estate tax rate of 90 cents per each $100 of a property's assessed value. Because of recent property reassessments, the city could lower that rate to 83 cents.
Nine residents spoke during the public hearing on taxes, all in favor of the 83 cent equalized tax rate.
"There's people right here in our community that are facing (hard) decisions right now. Homeowners who are facing decisions like, 'Do I pay my gas bill or do I have enough food for my child to eat before he goes to bed?' The thought right now of raising to 90 cents and not entertaining the idea of going back to 83 cents is hypocritical and shameful," Waynesboro resident Jim Wood said.
City resident Tiffany Sensabaugh said since the city is poised to receive federal funding and revenue projections are higher than last year, she supports the equalized rate.
"In my opinion, now is not a time to move forward with wants. Many are trying to recover from a tough year," she said. "Gas prices are going up, the price of food is going up, the price of everything is going up and you want us to pay more in taxes also. We have to learn to live within our means and it should be no different for the city."
Another resident, Curt Lilly, said to any councilmember who voted for the increase, "We will run a candidate against you. We will knock on doors, we will educate voters and they will vote you out."
Following the public hearing, Williams made an amended motion to equalize the tax rate at 83 cents, which Ward B councilman Bruce Allen seconded.
At-large councilmember Terry Short Jr. attempted to make a motion for the 90 cent tax rate, but city attorney Melissa Michelsen said there could not be two motions on the same topic on the floor.
However, in 2017, Waynesboro City Council did introduce two ordinances on the tax rate.
Under the city's charter Section 3.5(c), it states that "no ordinance...shall be passed until it has been considered at two meetings not less than one week apart, one of which shall be a regular meeting and the other of which may be either an adjourned or called meeting."
Therefore, the proposed 83 cent tax rate will be considered at the May 10 Waynesboro City Council meeting.
Hamp previously said in budget work sessions that to recover from a fiscal year hit by the pandemic, new revenue from this year's reassessment is “especially important to repair and restore the financial footing for the municipal organization following the exceptional measures implemented last year from the pandemic.”
New revenue from the general property tax is expected to bring in $2.7 million, with another $2.4 million in local taxes and $400,000 in state revenue. $1.7 million is needed to compensate use of fund balance that was utilized because of COVID-related budget cuts, making revenue total $3.8 million.
Increasing expenditures, however, total $3,786,000 with expenses including a $1.4 million increase to schools, $600,000 in paving and another $500,000 in public safety expenses.
In city council's last budget session, Hamp said that balancing a budget at 83 cents would likely decrease the schools budget, as well as eliminate entirely or in part the anticipated 3% wage increase for city employees.
Ward B school board member Erika Smith said Monday that the public schools need the city's budget to be funded at the 90 cent rate.
"I'm here to tell you how devastating it would be to our kids in Waynesboro if the city manager's proposed budget is not fully funded," Smith said, noting that teacher recruitment and retention will be harder. "The citizens of Waynesboro need city council's leadership during this time. Although we have suffered, as most Americans have, we need to look to the future. Waynesboro's future is the thousands of students that will walk through the doors of this school expecting a great education."
Allen said he was not looking to make any budget cuts, but instead was looking to use reserve funding or utilize funds from the American Rescue Plan.
"This is not a time for a tax increase, and I still believe wholeheartedly that we can equalize at 83 cents and still fund everything in Mr. Hamp's budget — some of it through growth and some of it through extra revenue and some of it through money from the federal government," Allen said.
The city might receive upwards of $4.8 million from the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill.
The city expects the funding to come in two installments — the first in mid-May and the second payment no earlier than 12 months from the first installment.
Deputy City Manager Jim Shaw previously advised council that the city is unable to budget the federal funds until they know what it can be used for and until the funds are received.
The city also previously used $1.7 million of its reserve fund already because of COVID-related budget cuts. That money would be replenished under the proposed FY22 budget with a 90 cent tax rate.
At the end of Monday's discussion, Hamp suggested that the gap in the budget created by an 83 cent tax rate be filled using fund balance while city staff works through possible solutions.
"In my professional opinion, it's not possible to balance the budget specifically on anticipated federal revenues that we have not received and do not have guidance on how we might be able to spend them," Hamp said. "The solution would be, if you're not going to match expenditure reductions to revenue reductions, to use fund balance in the short term for the purposes of moving forward this evening. I think it's important to note in respect to Mr. Allen that it's not possible, barring some unexpected deposit in the account and guidance from treasury, to appropriate those federal dollars at this point.
"The other thing that I would observe is that those federal dollars, both on the city side and the school side, present a valuable opportunity to make investment in your community. I understand and respect that the duty and responsibility of an elected official to balance consideration of the municipal organization with the wellbeing of families and constituents is a difficult one, but I think its an important balance that we'll need to strike judicially," Hamp said.