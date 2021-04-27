Waynesboro councilmember introduces ordinance to equalize tax rate at 83 cents

An equalized tax rate of 83 cents is now a possibility for Waynesboro residents after councilwoman Lana Williams introduced an amended ordinance at City Council's Monday night meeting.

City manager Mike Hamp's fiscal year 2022 budget is currently based on a real estate tax rate of 90 cents per each $100 of a property's assessed value. Because of recent property reassessments, the city could lower that rate to 83 cents.

Nine residents spoke during the public hearing on taxes, all in favor of the 83 cent equalized tax rate.

"There's people right here in our community that are facing (hard) decisions right now. Homeowners who are facing decisions like, 'Do I pay my gas bill or do I have enough food for my child to eat before he goes to bed?' The thought right now of raising to 90 cents and not entertaining the idea of going back to 83 cents is hypocritical and shameful," Waynesboro resident Jim Wood said.

City resident Tiffany Sensabaugh said since the city is poised to receive federal funding and revenue projections are higher than last year, she supports the equalized rate.