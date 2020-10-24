Waynesboro Democratic Committee seeking volunteers for Get Out the Vote, Election Day

A couple of members of the Waynesboro Democratic Committee sat up a table in front of the organization’s headquarters at Willow Oak Plaza Saturday to assist volunteers and help others purchase campaign gear.
Tina Davenport, committee manager, and Maria Adams, committee secretary, said two volunteers had stopped by as of noon Saturday to help with a socially-distanced style of canvassing in Waynesboro for Get Out the Vote.
“We know people who have not voted yet,” Davenport said. “We want to encourage them to get out and vote.”
Davenport said there was a stack full of people signed up to volunteer. However, it has been difficult to keep volunteers because many people don’t want to do the grunt work that needs to be done before the election.
“Everybody wants to answer the telephone, but no one wants to make phone calls, or they want to talk to people, but you can’t talk to people because of COVID. All we need them to do is drop the hanger off. We’ve sent out a few people and they come back and say ‘Oh, we talked to people’, and you’re not supposed to talk to people,” Davenport said.
Davenport and Adams were set up outside on Saturday so that people could see them. The Waynesboro headquarters location recently opened in August. It was a challenge to open the location. Davenport said Tiffany Potter, chair of the Waynesboro Democratic Committee, didn’t see the need for the office.
“Waynesboro deserves to have something just like everyone else,” Davenport said. “The Waynesboro people so far have been great, and they’ve been very supportive.”
Davenport credited Robert Horowitz, Waynesboro electoral board secretary, for help with motivation and keeping everything running at the headquarters. His knowledge had been a great help, she said.
Davenport and Adams were selling embroidered face masks and tote bags. All the money raised during fundraising goes towards keeping the building operating, Davenport said.
“Anybody that can come out and contribute to our fundraiser we would greatly appreciate it,” she said.
As of right now, there are still spots open for volunteers who would like to volunteer at the polls on Election Day. Those interested in signing up to volunteer for Get Out the Vote can do so online.
“We can use all the volunteers we can get for that,” Davenport said.
