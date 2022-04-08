Waynesboro detective honored as department employee of year

Waynesboro Police Detective Michael Dozier was recognized this week as the department’s employee of the year.

The 30-year-old Dozier, a four-year veteran of the department, has mastered complex investigative techniques including cybercrime in just a year as a detective, said Waynesboro Police Chief David Shaw.

“He is a very humble and detail-oriented officer,” Shaw said of Dozier, who was honored Wednesday at a department luncheon. “He is somebody who wants to constantly learn and look at new strategies and technologies. He takes cases to a logical conclusion.”

Shaw said Dozier has helped the Waynesboro Police Department obtain new technology to investigate cybercrimes. But in addition to his skills as an investigator, Shaw said Dozier shows compassion for the victims of crimes he investigates. “He embraces victim advocacy and tries to get the cases resolved for victims,” Shaw said.

Prior to coming to the Waynesboro Police Department Shaw worked as a jail officer for the city of Chesapeake. He spent three years as a patrol officer in Waynesboro prior to becoming a detective.

Shaw noted Dozier’s swift transition to detective work. “It usually takes a couple of years in any new role. Investigations is a lot more methodical,” he said.

Shaw said Dozier is a role model for the department. “He demonstrates the culture of the department and what we want to be,” Shaw said.

For receiving his honor, Dozier was given a plaque, a service ribbon he can wear on his Class A uniform and his picture will be displayed with other department employees of the year in a hallway of the department.

