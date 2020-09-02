Waynesboro electoral board discusses in-person voting, absentee ballots

Early in-person voting plans for Waynesboro residents are set, but it’s still uncertain if all four polling locations will open for Election Day on Nov. 3.
Waynesboro’s electoral board met Wednesday and recommended that Ward A residents vote at Wayne Hills Elementary in Ward C if Basic United Methodist Church declines the request for voters to use its location in the upcoming election. The recommendation is subject to City Council approval.
“It was the consensus at our last meeting and other discussions that we could [vote] in one location if we had to, but we prefer not to and the voting would be much better if we had regular wards in place,” said electoral board secretary Robert Horowitz.
The decision on whether Ward A will serve as a polling location on Nov. 3 hasn’t been made yet because of a recent transition in ministers, Horowitz said. The board is still waiting to hear from the new minister to know if the location can be used.
The electoral board will not be utilizing Kate Collins Middle as a polling location in November. Kate Collins was a temporary voting location for all voters for the May 19 municipal election and the June 23 Republican Primary for U.S. Senate.
Wards B, C and D will vote at their usual polling place in November’s election.
Early in-person and no-excuse absentee voting also were discussed during Wednesday’s meeting.
In-person early voting begins on Sept. 18. All city residents can vote at the Thomas L. Gorsuch building, located at 250 South Wayne Avenue. Any person who wishes to vote early in-person must answer COVID-19 screening questions before entering the building and must wear a mask when voting.
Although in-person voting is allowed, the board encourages residents to vote absentee.
The board voted unanimously not to install additional drop boxes for absentee voting ballots. The vote comes after the General Assembly approved new legislation to install drop boxes for absentee ballots at locations recommended by the general registrar.
“If I had full-time staff, it wouldn’t be such an issue for me, but I don’t have full-time staff,” said Waynesboro voting registrar Lisa Jeffers.
Drop boxes have certain security requirements, like being guarded by an employee or being locked and monitored with a surveillance camera. It also would take additional staff to pick up the ballots from added locations.
The approved bill also funds prepaid postage for the return of absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 election. In addition, it allows any voter who makes an error on their ballot to correct the mistake if their vote is cast before Oct. 31.
If an error is made while filling out a ballot, the registrar must communicate the mistake to the voter within three days. Voters who make an error can be issued a second ballot but must pick them up at the voting registrar office, Jeffers said.
The new legislation makes it challenging for localities like Waynesboro, who are low on staffing at the moment.
“It’s a wonderful idea, but its execution is almost impossible unless we have more people working on the corrections,” Horowitz said.
As of Tuesday, 1,700 absentee ballots have been requested for the General Election. Virginia has no excuse absentee voting as of July 1, meaning any voter can chose to vote absentee without giving a reason.
“With 1,700 ballots going out, if they start coming back wrong, I will spend the majority of my time, which I don’t have now, calling up people and trying to get this corrected,” Jeffers said. “It’s ludicrous.”
According to the electoral board, 59 absentee ballots were discounted in May because of errors. Errors included filling out the form with the wrong information, not mailing the ballot in the correct envelope, using an incorrect residential address when mailing in a ballot from another location and not signing the ballot.
Not having a witness was also a common mistake on the discounted ballots, but voters are no longer required to have a witness present when completing an absentee ballot, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
Voters can apply online for an absentee ballot on the Department of Elections website, by emailing the registrar or faxing the application to (540) 942-6501. The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is Friday, Oct. 23, by 5 p.m. The deadline to request an absentee ballot by appearing in person is Saturday, Oct. 31, by 5 p.m.
