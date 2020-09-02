Waynesboro electoral board discusses in-person voting, absentee ballots

If an error is made while filling out a ballot, the registrar must communicate the mistake to the voter within three days. Voters who make an error can be issued a second ballot but must pick them up at the voting registrar office, Jeffers said.

The new legislation makes it challenging for localities like Waynesboro, who are low on staffing at the moment.

“It’s a wonderful idea, but its execution is almost impossible unless we have more people working on the corrections,” Horowitz said.

As of Tuesday, 1,700 absentee ballots have been requested for the General Election. Virginia has no excuse absentee voting as of July 1, meaning any voter can chose to vote absentee without giving a reason.

“With 1,700 ballots going out, if they start coming back wrong, I will spend the majority of my time, which I don’t have now, calling up people and trying to get this corrected,” Jeffers said. “It’s ludicrous.”

According to the electoral board, 59 absentee ballots were discounted in May because of errors. Errors included filling out the form with the wrong information, not mailing the ballot in the correct envelope, using an incorrect residential address when mailing in a ballot from another location and not signing the ballot.