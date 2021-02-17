Waynesboro expected to be 'on the higher end' of Thursday snowfall

Five to seven inches of snow is expected to fall across Waynesboro on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Snowfall is expected to begin between 1 and 3 a.m. and continue through the morning hours, a NWS spokesperson said Wednesday.
"By the afternoon, we start to see a change to sleet before eventually changing to sleet and freezing rain. There will probably still be snow mixed in as well," the NWS said.
The NWS expects Waynesboro to be on the higher end of the five to seven inches of snowfall. Areas further west of Waynesboro are expected to see even higher totals possibly in the eight- to nine-inch range, while further east closer to Charlottesville may be looking at three to four inches.
While the main impact to the area will be the snowfall, the NWS said Wednesday that a tenth of an inch of freezing rain is expected to accumulate on top of snow by Thursday afternoon.
The Virginia Department of Transportation said Wednesday crews were preparing equipment and other resources for Thursday's storm. VDOT advised that "travel - even essential travel - is likely to be difficult and dangerous during the storm."
"There will be 900 pieces of equipment deployed within the (Staunton) district for snow and ice removal in addition to 1,400 people involved in snow removal operations," the local VDOT office said in a statement. "Snow operations will be 24/7 with crews working 12-hour shifts. Heavy wreckers will also be staged along portions of Interstate 81 and Interstate 64. Additional contractor crews will be used for tree and branch removal from roadways resulting from ice and heavy snow."
The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is warning residents to prepare for possible "widespread and lengthy power outages due to ice felling trees and power lines."
To report a power outage or downed power lines, SVEC customers can call (800) 234-7832 or visit svec.coop. SVEC said Wednesday that customers should not report outages via social media, and that reporting "blinking" of lights is not necessary.
"Crews will work as quickly and safely as possible to restore service. The cooperative prioritizes restoration by first working scenes that will bring the most people back on," SVEC said in a statement, adding that a large-scale outage or unsafe road conditions may increase response times.
Dominion Energy customers can call (866) 366-4357 to report outages.
Road conditions and traffic cameras can be found on the VDOT 511 website at 511Virginia.org. Roads with snow conditions will be marked minor, moderate, severe or closed.