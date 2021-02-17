Waynesboro expected to be 'on the higher end' of Thursday snowfall

Five to seven inches of snow is expected to fall across Waynesboro on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Snowfall is expected to begin between 1 and 3 a.m. and continue through the morning hours, a NWS spokesperson said Wednesday.

"By the afternoon, we start to see a change to sleet before eventually changing to sleet and freezing rain. There will probably still be snow mixed in as well," the NWS said.

The NWS expects Waynesboro to be on the higher end of the five to seven inches of snowfall. Areas further west of Waynesboro are expected to see even higher totals possibly in the eight- to nine-inch range, while further east closer to Charlottesville may be looking at three to four inches.

While the main impact to the area will be the snowfall, the NWS said Wednesday that a tenth of an inch of freezing rain is expected to accumulate on top of snow by Thursday afternoon.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said Wednesday crews were preparing equipment and other resources for Thursday's storm. VDOT advised that "travel - even essential travel - is likely to be difficult and dangerous during the storm."