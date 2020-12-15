Waynesboro expected to see 6-8 inches of snow Wednesday

If predictions from the National Weather Service on Tuesday are correct, Waynesboro residents will be waking up to half a foot or more of snow on Wednesday.

The track of the whole system will be the key in determining how much snow Waynesboro will actually receive, a NWS spokesperson said Tuesday.

“It’s really only going to take a very subtle shift in track, about 10 miles, to where snow totals could vary,” the NWS said.

As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, the NWS predicted between 6 and 8 inches of snow to fall in the city. If the storm tracks more south or east, Waynesboro could see upwards of 8 to 10 inches, while if it tracks more north or west snowfall may be between 4 and 6 inches.

A winter storm warning is in effect until 4 a.m. on Thursday, with snowfall expected between 8 and 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Snow will mix with sleet and freezing rain during the afternoon and evening, especially over the central Shenandoah Valley.

“Our forecast of 6 to 8 inches for Waynesboro is pretty sound. We feel fairly confident in this forecast,” the NWS said.

Up to a quarter inch of ice will be possible near and east of 1-81, the NWS advised.