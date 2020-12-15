Waynesboro expected to see 6-8 inches of snow Wednesday

If predictions from the National Weather Service on Tuesday are correct, Waynesboro residents will be waking up to half a foot or more of snow on Wednesday.
The track of the whole system will be the key in determining how much snow Waynesboro will actually receive, a NWS spokesperson said Tuesday.
“It’s really only going to take a very subtle shift in track, about 10 miles, to where snow totals could vary,” the NWS said.
As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, the NWS predicted between 6 and 8 inches of snow to fall in the city. If the storm tracks more south or east, Waynesboro could see upwards of 8 to 10 inches, while if it tracks more north or west snowfall may be between 4 and 6 inches.
A winter storm warning is in effect until 4 a.m. on Thursday, with snowfall expected between 8 and 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Snow will mix with sleet and freezing rain during the afternoon and evening, especially over the central Shenandoah Valley.
“Our forecast of 6 to 8 inches for Waynesboro is pretty sound. We feel fairly confident in this forecast,” the NWS said.
Up to a quarter inch of ice will be possible near and east of 1-81, the NWS advised.
VDOT pre-treated highways on Tuesday with a brine solution that helps prevent snow and ice from bonding to asphalt, but slippery and dangerous conditions are still anticipated Wednesday.
VDOT’s Staunton district is advising motorists to avoid travel on Wednesday if at all possible.
“Snow plows and snow removal equipment will be staged throughout the Shenandoah Valley. Weather will be monitored throughout the night. Trucks will immediately begin plowing and treating roads as the winter weather arrives,” VDOT said in a statement.
The Staunton district has 500 employees and another 1,300 hired equipment personnel for snow removal operations. For this particular storm, VDOT’s Staunton district has 199 pieces of snow removal equipment and 670 pieces of hired equipment.
The Virginia State Police also is encouraging Virginians to avoid travel if possible during the storm. VSP said they will have “all available troopers on patrol in order to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies and disabled motorists.”
In case of power outages, Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative said they’ll have extra support staff on standby “ready to respond should the situation require additional help.”
Unsafe road conditions may increase SVEC’s response time to outages, the company said in a statement.
“SVEC makes every effort to have power restored to members as quickly and safely as possible. The cooperative prioritizes restoration by first working scenes that will bring the most people back on,” SVEC said.
SVEC also asks that no one attempt to clear trees or other debris from power lines. Instead, residents should note the location and contact SVEC immediately.
To report a power outage or downed power lines, SVEC customers can call (800) 234-7832. Dominion Energy customers can call (866) 366-4357.
Road conditions and traffic cameras can be found on the VDOT 511 website at 511Virginia.org. Roads with snow conditions will be marked minor, moderate, severe or closed.
