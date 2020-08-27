Waynesboro family gets help with childcare from C4 program

Following Waynesboro School Board’s decision to move instruction toward an all-virtual start earlier this month, families with two working parents and single parents found themselves with the difficult task of quickly finding suitable childcare options.
Stephanie Cooke and her husband Aaron Garber found their solution in the newly formed Creative Collaborative Coalition for Childcare (C4) at the Waynesboro YMCA.
When the plan was to start the school year in a hybrid model, the couple had a plan worked out for their two daughters Katelyn, 6, and Cora, 3, to be looked after on days when they were not in school. After the decision for a virtual start, Cora will still return to her pre-school in person, but her sister needed a place to be during the school day.
Cooke said this, paired with an update on how virtual learning will look, led to frustration during the process.
“It came out this past Friday that they had to be logged in at 8:30 every single morning, and we’re going ‘how are working parents supposed to do that?’” she said. “We live in a day and age where if your kids aren’t in school they get penalized. It was very stressful, especially since childcare is expensive.”
The couple saw a posted advertisement that the YMCA was developing a childcare program, so Cooke contacted Waynesboro YMCA Executive Director Jeff Fife to learn more about the opportunity. Fife put Cooke in touch with the right people to speak to, and they were accepted within a week.
A driving force behind the decision to go with C4 is that Katelyn, who lives with sensory processing disorder, will be taught by an instructor with previous special needs experience.
“When I went and talked to the teacher, she has experience working with kids who have my daughter’s [Katelyn] needs and issues,” Cooke said. “It was very reassuring that she was going to be in a safe place and that they knew how to handle if my daughter had a sensory meltdown. It was the perfect opportunity at the perfect time.”
Cooke said she immediately felt comfortable the YMCA was the right decision for childcare for Katelyn.
“Our daughter has a safe place to go where they’re going to look after her and make sure she’s logged in for school,” she said. “C4 took a lot of stress off of our plate.”
Price was another primary factor for the Garber family. Aaron Garber works for BGS, an airline maintenance company, at Charlottesville Albemarle Airport, but has experienced a reduction in hours since the pandemic began. While Cooke works for the online retailer Blue Moon Galleries, most childcare options still were not economically feasible for the family.
According to Cooke, the family even briefly considered one of them quitting their jobs to homeschool Katelyn, but that was both not monetarily possible and they wanted to keep Katelyn in a social environment.
C4 determines price based on a family’s income to provide an affordable service for everyone.
“The sliding scale as far as payment goes was excellent,” Cooke said. “They’ve definitely taken into account how people have been affected due to COVID. Which helped us financially a huge amount.”
Location was the final consideration that convinced the Garber family to choose C4. Cooke works in downtown Waynesboro, so she is always just a short drive away from the YMCA if any problems arose with Katelyn.
C4 is a collaboration that officially launched this past Monday between the United Way of Staunton, Augusta County & Waynesboro, the Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA and the Waynesboro Family YMCA to bring affordable childcare to Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County.
C4 has locations in Waynesboro and Staunton, but will expand to meet demand if necessary. C4 will work with kids during the day to ensure they are engaging with their work as required by the schools.
Fife said he is appreciative of the work the community has done in a short-span of time to provide this service for people.
“It’s been pretty humbling to watch this community rally together so fast to tackle this gap in services available to these families,” he said. “I’ve been so impressed with the spirit of collaboration in this region, including our faith-based community, to really step up and meet the needs of families in Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County.”
