Waynesboro Generals, Jim Snead Ford honor 100-year-old World War II veteran Wallace Redd

A local legend in Waynesboro just crossed the century mark.
Jim Snead Ford and the Waynesboro Generals honored local mechanic and World War II veteran Wallace Redd on Wednesday night at Kate Collins Field.
On May 7, Redd, a man who’s dedicated his entire life to the local Ford dealership in Waynesboro, turned 100 years old.
Jim Snead, the owner of Jim Snead Auto in Waynesboro, was just one of many in attendance from the dealership who said both the man and the occasion needed to be celebrated.
“You won’t find a kinder guy,” Snead said. “Everybody in the dealership just absolutely adores him.”
To celebrate, Jim Snead Ford employees gave away 500 free T-shirts to fans at the ballgame.
The front adorned a Waynesboro Generals logo, with the back showcasing “Mr. Redd” in red font, as well as a silhouette of a saxophone player above a blue outline of the state of Virginia with the Ford logo inside.
Regarding the saxophone, the 100-year-old is known for playing a mean sax and even had his own band — The Redd Dotts — back in the 1950s and ‘60s.
“He still plays the sax at 100 years old,” Snead said.
Following the national anthem to open the game, Redd was rolled out in his wheelchair to the pitcher’s mound to get a closer look at the first pitch of the game. Afterward, he left the field to the applause of the players and crowd both in the clubhouse, bleachers and on the hill near the school.
He, the players and the fans were all smiles.
To Luann Duncan, an office clerk and bookkeeper at the dealership, that’s just how Redd likes it.
“He always wants to make everybody smile,” Duncan said. “He loves to see people smile and make people happy, loves to play his music for people and for everyone to enjoy. He just likes giving joy.”
Redd began working at the dealership when he was 10 years old. He was responsible for taking out the trash and sweeping the floors back when the dealership was Paul Freed Ford. Years later he became a transmissions mechanic for the dealership.
Other than his two years served in World War II, Redd has been with the dealership ever since, providing 88 years of smiles and service to customers, close friends and family.
“He was coming in every day until two years ago,” Snead said. “When COVID hit, he stopped. His daughter stopped him from coming in.”
That work ethic from Redd is something that Beth Balsley, the dealership’s DMV title clerk, has always been impressed by. To her, it’s the most amazing she’s seen in all of her years with Ford.
“He’s the person that will tell you you’ve got to show up and you’ve got to be present because life is too short,” Balsley said. “You have to choose something to believe in, put your faith in and realize that your name is your greatest treasure. You have to go out and do the best you can by your name because your reputation’s everything.”
Balsley first met Redd when she was a child visiting her mom — the dealership’s former DMV title clerk — at work.
She was always happy to see him, as he always was to see her.
All these years later, nothing’s changed.
“From a young age, he was the person when I’d come in the dealership to see mom that would come run and give me a hug,” Balsley said. “He’s just like part of our family. He’s just been a huge influence and part of our life.”
All these years later, Balsley has kids of her own — a 22-year-old and a 20-year-old.
She’s still got photos of Redd holding them when they were babies.
Redd’s love for others and Christian faith is what drives him, Balsley said.
Every day when he’d walk into work, he would walk in every morning, go ‘Hallelujah’ and throw his hands up in the air,” Balsley said. “For everything Redd’s been through in his life and obstacles he’s overcome, it’s his faith that’s taken him through every single thing he’s been through. I’ve never met someone with such a kind spirit as I have with Redd.”
Redd, a recipient of the Hometown Hero award for his many years of service with Jim Snead Ford, is still smiling and praising God.
“I’m the luckiest man in the world to know these people,” Redd said. “I knew these people when they would come to the shop in high school.”
Redd is not just a blessing for the business, but also for the Waynesboro community, Snead said.
“The kids today need role models,” Snead said. “He still is a wonderful role model for them. If I were him getting at 100 years and that was the way I would be remembered, I think that would be great.”
For Redd, blessings continue to find him.
“Look at me today,” said Redd, smiling from ear to ear. “Hallelujah!”