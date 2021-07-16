Waynesboro Generals, Jim Snead Ford honor 100-year-old World War II veteran Wallace Redd

He, the players and the fans were all smiles.

To Luann Duncan, an office clerk and bookkeeper at the dealership, that’s just how Redd likes it.

“He always wants to make everybody smile,” Duncan said. “He loves to see people smile and make people happy, loves to play his music for people and for everyone to enjoy. He just likes giving joy.”

Redd began working at the dealership when he was 10 years old. He was responsible for taking out the trash and sweeping the floors back when the dealership was Paul Freed Ford. Years later he became a transmissions mechanic for the dealership.

Other than his two years served in World War II, Redd has been with the dealership ever since, providing 88 years of smiles and service to customers, close friends and family.

“He was coming in every day until two years ago,” Snead said. “When COVID hit, he stopped. His daughter stopped him from coming in.”

That work ethic from Redd is something that Beth Balsley, the dealership’s DMV title clerk, has always been impressed by. To her, it’s the most amazing she’s seen in all of her years with Ford.