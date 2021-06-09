Waynesboro girl dies in a car accident on Sunday afternoon

A 12-year-old Waynesboro girl died in a two-vehicle crash late Sunday afternoon.
According to Virginia State Police, the accident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. when a 2002 Dodge Ram pickup truck traveling east on Hermitage Road outside of Waynesboro less than a mile west of Henkel Road ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and then a mailbox.
The driver of the Dodge Ram, a 16-year-old male from Waynesboro, overcorrected, which caused the pickup to then cross back into the roadway, over the center line and strike a 2011 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old male from Waynesboro traveling westbound, police said. The Nissan had four passengers including a 16-year-old female, 15-year-old male, 11-year-old male and 12-year-old female.
The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to go into the ditch and catch fire.
The driver of the Dodge was transported to Augusta Health in Fishersville for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening, injuries, police said.
The driver and four passengers in the Nissan were transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville where the 12-year-old girl died.
The 15-year-old male passenger is still being treated for life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Dodge has been charged with reckless driving.