Waynesboro girl dies in a car accident on Sunday afternoon

A 12-year-old Waynesboro girl died in a two-vehicle crash late Sunday afternoon.

According to Virginia State Police, the accident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. when a 2002 Dodge Ram pickup truck traveling east on Hermitage Road outside of Waynesboro less than a mile west of Henkel Road ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and then a mailbox.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, a 16-year-old male from Waynesboro, overcorrected, which caused the pickup to then cross back into the roadway, over the center line and strike a 2011 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old male from Waynesboro traveling westbound, police said. The Nissan had four passengers including a 16-year-old female, 15-year-old male, 11-year-old male and 12-year-old female.

The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to go into the ditch and catch fire.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The driver of the Dodge was transported to Augusta Health in Fishersville for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening, injuries, police said.

The driver and four passengers in the Nissan were transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville where the 12-year-old girl died.

The 15-year-old male passenger is still being treated for life-threatening injuries.