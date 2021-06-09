 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waynesboro girl dies in a car accident on Sunday afternoon
0 comments
top story

Waynesboro girl dies in a car accident on Sunday afternoon

{{featured_button_text}}

A 12-year-old Waynesboro girl died in a two-vehicle crash late Sunday afternoon.

According to Virginia State Police, the accident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. when a 2002 Dodge Ram pickup truck traveling east on Hermitage Road outside of Waynesboro less than a mile west of Henkel Road ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and then a mailbox.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, a 16-year-old male from Waynesboro, overcorrected, which caused the pickup to then cross back into the roadway, over the center line and strike a 2011 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old male from Waynesboro traveling westbound, police said. The Nissan had four passengers including a 16-year-old female, 15-year-old male, 11-year-old male and 12-year-old female.

The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to go into the ditch and catch fire.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The driver of the Dodge was transported to Augusta Health in Fishersville for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening, injuries, police said.

The driver and four passengers in the Nissan were transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville where the 12-year-old girl died.

The 15-year-old male passenger is still being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Dodge has been charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Former Olympian weighs in on Tokyo Games

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert