Waynesboro Girl Scout troop selling cookies in-person, online

For the first time this year, fans of Girl Scout Cookies could purchase their favorite treat in person at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Lew Dewitt Boulevard on Saturday.

Eight-year-olds Skyla Bankard and Anevia Knous were on site to sell cookies for Troop 578. It was a busy morning for the two girls, but in-person sales almost didn’t happen this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s definitely different, but we’re trying to make the best of it,” said troop co-leader Candice Knous.

Initially, Candice said the troop wouldn’t participate in cookie booth sales in person. She felt confident selling in person after the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline provided a safety kit with gloves, face masks, hand sanitizer and markers to keep customers physically distanced from one another. She even took the time to build plexiglass shields to separate sellers from customers.

Troop co-leader Sara Bankard said there had been a decrease in sales this year because of the pandemic. It has stopped the troop from selling in person as they’ve done in previous years.

“We would walk neighborhoods and stuff like that, and we’re just not doing that this year,” Sara said.