Waynesboro Girl Scout troop selling cookies in-person, online

For the first time this year, fans of Girl Scout Cookies could purchase their favorite treat in person at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Lew Dewitt Boulevard on Saturday.
Eight-year-olds Skyla Bankard and Anevia Knous were on site to sell cookies for Troop 578. It was a busy morning for the two girls, but in-person sales almost didn’t happen this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s definitely different, but we’re trying to make the best of it,” said troop co-leader Candice Knous.
Initially, Candice said the troop wouldn’t participate in cookie booth sales in person. She felt confident selling in person after the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline provided a safety kit with gloves, face masks, hand sanitizer and markers to keep customers physically distanced from one another. She even took the time to build plexiglass shields to separate sellers from customers.
Troop co-leader Sara Bankard said there had been a decrease in sales this year because of the pandemic. It has stopped the troop from selling in person as they’ve done in previous years.
“We would walk neighborhoods and stuff like that, and we’re just not doing that this year,” Sara said.
Skyla and Anevia both said their favorite thing about being in Girl Scouts is selling cookies. According to the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls who are cookie entrepreneurs learn goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics. The troop really focuses on these five skills, Candace said.
The troop also benefits from cookie sales. For each box of cookies sold, the troop receives a $1 profit that helps pay for badges, membership renewals, crafts and journeys, which teaches members to explore new things while connecting with friends within their community.
“It’s very good for our group because a lot of people are not in that financial place where they need to be,” Bankard said.
In the past, sales funded a trip to Massanutten Waterpark and other activities the troop could do in person.
“We have a good group of girls, and we enjoy doing things together, and hopefully we’ll do something fun when all this COVID stuff is over,” Candice said.
Girl Scout Cookies can be purchased directly from Troop 578 online at digitalcookie.girlscouts.org/scout/troop578-281 or in person at Lowe’s on Saturday, Feb. 27. All boxes are $5 each.