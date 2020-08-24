Waynesboro Golf and Games launching area's first foot golf league

Waynesboro Golf and Games is offering a new family-friendly sports league for those looking for a unique way to get fresh air and exercise — foot golf.
A combination of golf and soccer, each player tries to kick a soccer ball into a hole using the least amount of kicks possible. The player with the lowest score wins.
Foot golf courses are few and far between in Virginia. According to the American Foot Golf League, the closest venue to Waynesboro is Winton Farm Golf Club in Amherst, an hour’s drive away. Gypsy Hill in Staunton once offered the sport, but nixed it after a short time because of its hills and long distances on the course.
“Here, it’s perfect. The distances are short enough that it’s not overwhelming,” Waynesboro Golf and Games owner Josh Waldron said, adding that Waynesboro Golf and Games course features rolling hills.
While Waynesboro Golf and Games has been host to a foot golf course for a year, the venue is launching what may be the only foot golf league in the Commonwealth.
“There are several people that play in our actual golf league that have asked about starting a foot golf league which is sort of what pushed me that direction, too,” Waldron, 36, said.
The league kicks off Thursday on the par 3 course. Every Thursday night for 6 to 8 weeks, the league will compete in different formats. The foot golf league will culminate with a tournament and prizes.
Open to all ages and abilities, Waldron said he’s hoping to give families something to do with a lack of sports this fall. Eventually, he hopes to see the foot golf league grow similar to regular golf leagues they offer in the spring, summer and fall.
“Ideally, I’d like to see foot golf grow where it could fall into the same pattern. For now, it’s just this fall as a trial run,” he said.
Interested foot golfers can register a team of two online at waynesborogolf.com/virginia-footgolf-league. The league will max out at 16 teams.
League participants are asked to bring their own soccer ball. Score cards will be provided.
“Think soccer golf, that’s the best way to explain it,” he said. “You’re kicking a soccer ball into a giant 21-inch hole and trying to do that in the least amount of kicks.”
Although similar to soccer, no soccer cleats are allowed on the 9-hole course and foot golfers are asked to let golfers finish their hole before kicking.
Waynesboro Golf and Games is a “golf course first, foot golf second” venue, Waldron noted.
Waldron estimates that a league match will take half an hour to 45 minutes to complete.
“Come check it out. I was surprised how much I enjoy it. It’s fun,” Waldron said of the sport. “I would love for it to get to the same place as golf where it’s just a part of people’s lives — they sign up for it like they would softball leagues or basketball leagues.”
