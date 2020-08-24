Waynesboro Golf and Games launching area's first foot golf league

Waynesboro Golf and Games is offering a new family-friendly sports league for those looking for a unique way to get fresh air and exercise — foot golf.

A combination of golf and soccer, each player tries to kick a soccer ball into a hole using the least amount of kicks possible. The player with the lowest score wins.

Foot golf courses are few and far between in Virginia. According to the American Foot Golf League, the closest venue to Waynesboro is Winton Farm Golf Club in Amherst, an hour’s drive away. Gypsy Hill in Staunton once offered the sport, but nixed it after a short time because of its hills and long distances on the course.

“Here, it’s perfect. The distances are short enough that it’s not overwhelming,” Waynesboro Golf and Games owner Josh Waldron said, adding that Waynesboro Golf and Games course features rolling hills.

While Waynesboro Golf and Games has been host to a foot golf course for a year, the venue is launching what may be the only foot golf league in the Commonwealth.

“There are several people that play in our actual golf league that have asked about starting a foot golf league which is sort of what pushed me that direction, too,” Waldron, 36, said.