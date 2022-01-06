Waynesboro Heritage Museum shining a spotlight on the history of area churches

The year 2021 is history.
However, for those looking to dive deeper into Waynesboro’s storied history than just this past year, the Waynesboro Heritage Museum located downtown just off of West Main Street is still open to visitors this holiday season.
For Shirley Bridgeforth, the president of the board of directors for the Waynesboro Heritage Foundation, and museum archivist Karen Church, there are stories to be learned all throughout the museum’s halls.
Whether its classic Fishburne Military School uniforms and photographs, to Waynesboro’s role in the Civil War, to past relics from Basic City, the museum has it.
However, there are some current displays, also called “rotating exhibits,” that won’t be up forever in the museum.
“The rotating exhibit has been a real plus to the community because we are able to look at what we have or what the community has and pick topics over the years,” Church said. “They [are] usually up for six months to a year because it’s a lot of work to get one up.”
The current rotating exhibit at the museum focuses on the churches of Waynesboro, of which there are more than 57 in the city, according to Bridgeforth. Everything from photos and historical information, to old pieces of stained glass is available for residents and history lovers to enjoy.
“At least 80% of the artifacts belong to the local churches,” Church said. “Four of the churches in Waynesboro are over 220 years old. It’s a wonderful history to tell.”
The exhibit, which began July 15, will end Feb. 15.
“It’s really good to have that,” Bridgeforth said. “We have so many people that are transits coming into the area. They come right here and they get to learn, and then they keep on coming back because they’re learning more and more. [It’s] kind of neat that they know to come here to get that background on the city.”
While the rotating exhibit on the church has some time to go before it’s taken down early next year, Church and Bridgeforth have already decided on what they want to display next.
“The next exhibit is going to be on the tunnel that just opened,” said Church, referencing the Crozet tunnel. “We have some artifacts from the actual digging of the tunnel.”
Church and Bridgeforth said the museum is looking for sponsors for the exhibit.
Any Waynesboro residents or locals who think they have something to contribute to the exhibit can get in touch with the museum, as Church said she will gladly discuss any and all artifacts and/or relevant family history that some might have in relation to the tunnel.
In terms of what happens to each rotating exhibit after it’s taken down, there’s no need for interested residents to worry if they miss out on seeing one in-person.
After each rotating exhibit has concluded, Church and Bridgeforth said everything is documented in a “notebook format” so residents and researchers can still study and look over exhibits from years past.
“We take all the panels, all the images, all the pictures, and they end up in a notebook that’s in our research library,” Church said. “Even though they can’t see the actual artifact, they’ll see images of the artifact and anything we have on it.”
Bridgeforth added visitors can even use the library’s online resources for further research and analysis.
“Somebody can come in here and get the whole gamut,” Bridgeforth said. “You can get on the computer and look up things. If you want to see it, we can go downstairs and get it.”
In addition to information online, the museum provides complimentary pamphlets and small informational pieces about Waynesboro history for all visitors who walk through the door.
“It’s been really nice to have those,” Bridgeforth said. “People want them and read them at their leisure.”
Furthermore, for all residents who think they have a piece of Waynesboro history they’re willing to donate, the museum is always willing to investigate and analyze whatever is brought to their attention.
However, there are some guidelines to keep in mind when discussing artifacts.
“We’ve set up some policies,” Church said. “It really has to be about Waynesboro or the immediate surrounding area. There has to be documentation of where it came from. Just because someone lives in Waynesboro [and] brings us something doesn’t mean that something is actually from Waynesboro.”
Bridgeforth added the museum also teaches preservation. Documents and/or images brought in for donations leave in acid-free bags with the donor if the museum doesn’t end up accepting them.
“A lot of people are hesitant to give up the original document and/or photos,” Church said. “The sad part with that is that, frequently, if it’s passed through the family, someone may not want it and it ends up [as] trash.”
This is something Church, Bridgeforth and the museum are looking to stop in an effort to further preserve Waynesboro’s history for generations to come.
“Bring your picture [or] document in,” Church said. “If you deed us the rights to the scan of it, we will, in turn, give you the right protection for these items. If and when you’re ready, you can bring us the original, but at least the image or document is saved and preserved for history.”