Waynesboro Heritage Museum shining a spotlight on the history of area churches

Furthermore, for all residents who think they have a piece of Waynesboro history they’re willing to donate, the museum is always willing to investigate and analyze whatever is brought to their attention.

However, there are some guidelines to keep in mind when discussing artifacts.

“We’ve set up some policies,” Church said. “It really has to be about Waynesboro or the immediate surrounding area. There has to be documentation of where it came from. Just because someone lives in Waynesboro [and] brings us something doesn’t mean that something is actually from Waynesboro.”

Bridgeforth added the museum also teaches preservation. Documents and/or images brought in for donations leave in acid-free bags with the donor if the museum doesn’t end up accepting them.

“A lot of people are hesitant to give up the original document and/or photos,” Church said. “The sad part with that is that, frequently, if it’s passed through the family, someone may not want it and it ends up [as] trash.”

This is something Church, Bridgeforth and the museum are looking to stop in an effort to further preserve Waynesboro’s history for generations to come.