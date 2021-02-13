Waynesboro Heritage Museum's online exhibit honors Black veterans

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After she retired from the army, Patrick moved back to Staunton and joined Thomas-Fields VFW Post 7814, a historically all-Black Post formed by Black soldiers returning from World War II in 1946. Under segregation laws, the men were denied membership in the existing Post.

Patrick was inspired to learn more about the men who served “honorably and loyally” during a time when they weren’t treated as full citizens, she said. She and Laten Bechtel, who specializes in African-American research, were surprised to learn that over 400 local Black soldiers served in World War I.

During her research, Patrick also learned about Lt. Harry M. Lias, a Waynesboro resident who’s featured on the online exhibit. Before his death in 1918, Lias was chosen to attend officers’ candidate school. World War I was the first time the United States Army started training Black officers, Patrick said.

“It’s important to recognize that those men served as such because it lays the groundwork later on for Black officers to serve at higher ranks,” Patrick said.