Waynesboro Heritage Museum's online exhibit honors Black veterans

Together, The Waynesboro Heritage Museum and Waynesboro Historical Commission are honoring local Black veterans with an online exhibit in honor of Black History Month.
The exhibit, which launched Feb. 6, explores the personal stories of local veterans from Waynesboro and surrounding areas.
“I think this is a special exhibit because the stories are mostly from the veterans themselves or from a close family member, and it’s nice that we have their stories from their perspective,” said Kelly Sheely, museum curator for The Waynesboro Heritage Museum.
The exhibit can be accessed by visiting the Waynesboro Heritage Museum website. Once there, visitors can explore features profiles of veterans, interviews from World War II veterans, information about Waynesboro’s Port Republic Road Historic District and resources for furthering education about Black history.
Among those resources include military historian Melissa Patrick, who served in the United States Army for 28 years.
“I’m delighted with The Waynesboro Heritage Museum doing their exhibit for Black History Month because I think that African American military service is something that everybody should take a lot of pride in and that more should be known about it,” Patrick said. “They should be honored.”
After she retired from the army, Patrick moved back to Staunton and joined Thomas-Fields VFW Post 7814, a historically all-Black Post formed by Black soldiers returning from World War II in 1946. Under segregation laws, the men were denied membership in the existing Post.
Patrick was inspired to learn more about the men who served “honorably and loyally” during a time when they weren’t treated as full citizens, she said. She and Laten Bechtel, who specializes in African-American research, were surprised to learn that over 400 local Black soldiers served in World War I.
During her research, Patrick also learned about Lt. Harry M. Lias, a Waynesboro resident who’s featured on the online exhibit. Before his death in 1918, Lias was chosen to attend officers’ candidate school. World War I was the first time the United States Army started training Black officers, Patrick said.
“It’s important to recognize that those men served as such because it lays the groundwork later on for Black officers to serve at higher ranks,” Patrick said.
Other educational resources listen on the exhibition portal include an online exhibition from The National Museum of African American History & Culture, a timeline of African-Americans in the United States Military from the U.S. Army and a link to the RISE Foundation website, which includes details about their all-Black Library.
The online exhibit will be updated as submissions are received and will still be open after Black History Month ends on March 1. Those interested in submitting information for the project may do so online through the Waynesboro Heritage Museum website, emailing Sheely at kelly@waynesboroheritagefoundation.com or by calling the museum at (540) 943-3943 during normal business hours.
“I’m hoping that the exhibit gets the community excited about local Black history, and I hope that it encourages people to engage with their friends, families and neighbors about local history in the SAW area,” Sheely said.