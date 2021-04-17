Waynesboro High School graduation plan updated to include outdoor ceremony option

Waynesboro High School students now have another option for where to graduate.
In addition to the indoor ceremony scheduled for May 15, students may now choose to participate in an outdoor ceremony on May 14, according to a letter posted on the school’s website.
The outdoor ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. at the Waynesboro High School football stadium. Each graduating senior will be allowed four guests, but this may change depending on interest, the letter said.
Students will receive two tickets, which provide access to reserved seating on the field. Families are allowed to have up to two guests seating in the pre-arranged seats on the field. Additional guests may sit on the bleachers.
Saturday’s indoor graduation ceremony will start at 9 a.m. Saturday morning. Each graduating senior will be allowed a maximum of 10 guests for the indoor ceremony.
Only registered guests will be allowed entrance to both ceremonies. Everyone is asked to follow state orders and wear protective masks. The school asks that guests for each student sit together and maintain social distancing from other families.
Students interested in the outdoor ceremonies can sign up online now. Sign-ups for the indoor ceremony will be released on Wednesday, April 21.
There will also be a graduation parade for seniors at 6 p.m. May 12 in downtown Waynesboro. Students will be assigned a particular section of the street to stand on from Augusta Cleaners to Benny’s. They will maintain social distancing by using identified blocks in the sidewalk, the letter said.
Families, friends and community members are invited to celebrate the seniors by driving through Main Street and are encouraged to make signs.
A virtual awards ceremony is scheduled for 5 p.m. May 13.