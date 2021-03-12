Waynesboro High Theatre students reflect on senior year during the pandemic

“You could deal with their problems rather than your own,” Burch said.

That’s one reason Burch and Midkiff came up with the idea to do senior speeches over Zoom.

“It was very heartbreaking for us not to be able to do our last show and really tell each other what we all meant to each other,” Burch said.

Burch, who portrayed “Danny Zuko” in last year’s production of “Grease,” echoed Truslow’s feelings about the group being so close to one another.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“When you do theater, it becomes more than just an afterschool activity,” Burch said. “It becomes really like a family.”

Midkiff has been in theatre since she was in middle school. She said it was something that gave her confidence.

She portrayed “Frenchy” in the school’s production of “Grease” last year. She even used the character for inspiration in her college essay.

“Frenchy was someone that had so much ambition, didn’t push but wasn’t afraid to be herself,” Midkiff said. “I was like ‘I’m portraying this, and if she can do it, so can I.”’