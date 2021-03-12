Waynesboro High Theatre students reflect on senior year during the pandemic

This time last year, Waynesboro High Theatre students Addison Midkiff and Ethan Burch took the stage at the Waynesboro High School Auditorium to perform “Grease” in front of hundreds of people.
This year, the pandemic has silenced them and they won’t have the chance to perform a final show.
Even so, the two devised a plan that allows fellow theatre seniors to carry on a special tradition — they will now give their senior speeches to one other virtually over Zoom.
Dianne Truslow, who retired last year after 32 years as the Waynesboro High Theatre director, explained that senior speeches are when students can share with their cast mates during the last show of a production.
For many students, the last year has been rough. Several haven’t seen their friends or gotten to participate in the afterschool programs they’ve been a part of for years.
“We talk often about the day after the play ... I call it post-show syndrome where everybody’s kind of bouncing around going ‘I don’t have anything to do,”’ Truslow said. “They’ve had a whole year of ‘I don’t have anything to do.’”
Theater is like therapy for many people because it allows you to be a different person and act out someone else’s life, Burch said.
“You could deal with their problems rather than your own,” Burch said.
That’s one reason Burch and Midkiff came up with the idea to do senior speeches over Zoom.
“It was very heartbreaking for us not to be able to do our last show and really tell each other what we all meant to each other,” Burch said.
Burch, who portrayed “Danny Zuko” in last year’s production of “Grease,” echoed Truslow’s feelings about the group being so close to one another.
“When you do theater, it becomes more than just an afterschool activity,” Burch said. “It becomes really like a family.”
Midkiff has been in theatre since she was in middle school. She said it was something that gave her confidence.
She portrayed “Frenchy” in the school’s production of “Grease” last year. She even used the character for inspiration in her college essay.
“Frenchy was someone that had so much ambition, didn’t push but wasn’t afraid to be herself,” Midkiff said. “I was like ‘I’m portraying this, and if she can do it, so can I.”’
Midkiff attends the Shenandoah Valley Governor’s School in Fishersville. She performed in the virtual production of “The Greek Mythology Olympiaganza” (one-act) by Don Zolidis last semester. It didn’t work out well, she said.
“It was heartbreaking, especially because we’ve all been a part of a group since we were freshmen, and not being able to have that is rough,” Midkiff said.
Midkiff is upset she didn’t get the chance to bond with her classmates before they all go their separate ways, she said.
Tori Nelson is also a Waynesboro Theatre senior. She was the stage manager for “Grease.” Because there’s no final show, she won’t have the chance to share what she’s learned with younger students.
“Not being able to be backstage and have someone who’s shadowing me and being able to pass that on and bond with that person and leaving something that I felt proud of in their hands, trusting that they’ll carry that own is kind of sad,” Nelson said.
One of the Zoom meeting goals is to let people know the theater department is still here, Burch said.
“We’re still in some shape or form wanting the stage, Burch said.
The Zoom meeting will not be open to the public. However, the students hope to record the meeting and share the link with family and friends and possibly put it on the Drama webpage, Burch said.