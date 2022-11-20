Waynesboro historian and community advocate Chris Wilmott takes a bow

Chris Wilmott is a part of the history of Waynesboro.

He grew up in the historic Port Republic Road neighborhood, attended the segregated Rosenwald School, and returned to the city as an adult to work in the Waynesboro Post Office as a carrier and employee.

For the past 23 years, Wilmott has relentlessly studied the history of Waynesboro, accumulating countless pictures and documents and offering the results of his study on a Facebook page.

This past week, Waynesboro City Council offered Wilmott a certificate of recognition for his many contributions in documenting the city’s history, a history he has doggedly pursued in the Waynesboro Public Library, through visits to his old neighborhood and by asking older city residents about their upbringing. The certificate also spoke of Wilmott’s volunteer activities and being a community ambassador for the city.

Jeff Fife, executive director of the Waynesboro Family YMCA, has known Wilmott for decades. He said Wilmott is a “tireless community advocate” deserving of the recognition. Fife remembers working as director of the local office on youth in 1994 and receiving a visit from Wilmott.

“He walked into my office with his mailbag on his shoulder and said, ‘I want to help some kids,’ “ Fife recalled. Wilmott wanted to do a back-to-school bash in North Park for kids in Waynesboro’s east end. While delivering mail, Wilmott collected donations for the event.

“He went door to door to ask for help,” Fife recalled. “I was impressed with his dedication to Waynesboro and its citizens.”

The result was a successful event in North Park with music and games.

Fife said Wilmott’s one foray into coaching youth basketball came after the YMCA director asked him to coach a group of 5 to 7-year-olds.

The result was a trophy for the team’s accomplishment.

Wilmott is always eager to learn more about the city’s history.

“Talk about your uncle, your aunt,” Wilmott has encouraged the city’s African American population. He wants to know why the parents were important. “My audience is 18 to 65 plus, females more than males, whites more than blacks. My audience is rather broad.”

Wilmott estimates that he has collected 35,000 articles and pictures about the city and has offered his trove of information on a Facebook page.

Now in his 70s, Wilmott grew up as one of nine children in the Port Republic Road neighborhood and attended the Rosenwald School. He often missed school to care for younger siblings in a single-parent household. His father, a native of the Bahamas, left the family in 1959 and went back to the Bahamas.

While segregation was inherently unequal for the African American population, Wilmott took the attitude of less is more.

“I read that book, got that math problem, and we had decent enough books,” he recalled of his years attending Rosenwald in the 1950s and 1960s. He remembers sitting in a segregated balcony at a movie theater watching a James Bond movie. “We were seeing James Bond for the first time,” he said of the experience of seeing the secret agent on the big screen.

He remembers the Rosenwald School as clean. There was a school band and a competitive basketball team. And there were the teachers. “Your mother and your grandmother were educated by some of the people teaching you,” he said. He attended Rosenwald until the seventh grade.

As a young person, Wilmott wondered about integration. “Why did they close our schools?” he asked himself. He is convinced that the African American population in Waynesboro and elsewhere was in greater harmony than after integration. “They said we were free. We weren’t that free,” he said of integration.

A postal employee for 28 years, he spent part of his career delivering the mail in his old neighborhood.

In 1999, Wilmott wanted to answer why did he stay in Waynesboro. The study of Waynesboro’s history, particularly the city’s African American history, became an obsession. After his retirement as a postal employee, he often spent days studying old news items in the Waynesboro Public Library.

He said his enthusiasm for his quest became more inviting than playing a sport. When writing about his discovery, he sometimes found a picture to go with it. He found evidence of his mother making the Rosenwald honor roll in the fourth and fifth grades.

One of Wilmott’s most exciting discoveries was that his mother’s family had purchased the historic John Crouse house in the Port Republic Road neighborhood in the 1940s. His mother spent part of her youth in the house, which bears the name of a former prominent property owner in the Port Republic Road neighborhood.

Wilmott was given mementos of the life of Harriett Hankins, one of his teachers at Rosenwald. When she died several years ago, Wilmott was given plaques his former teacher received twice for being the city’s woman of the year.

He dispelled a notion his mother had. “I remember my mother saying there will never be a black person working downtown in a decent job,” Wilmott said. He came to the Waynesboro Post Office in 1979 as one of the first black employees and stayed in his hometown at the post office until his 2003 retirement. “I was the fifth African American to work in that post office,” he said. “My life was grand.”

Wilmott remains active as a historian, is the current president of the Rosenwald High School Family Reunion Association, and is involved with the revitalization of his old neighborhood, Port Republic Road.

While he has dived deeply into the past, Wilmott is hopeful about Waynesboro’s future. He witnessed the deterioration of the city’s downtown business district while at the post office. But he is excited about the planned Virginia Museum of Natural History Museum downtown and the new investment in Port Republic Road. A plan for revitalizing the neighborhood has been developed with residents’ and the city’s assistance.

“We’ve got to reach the people who live there now,” Wilmott said of Port Republic Road.