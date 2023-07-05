Wallace Redd survived World War II injury in Europe, played jazz music on the saxophone for decades with his group, and was a master mechanic for many years with the local Paul Freed Ford and Jim Snead Ford dealerships.

Redd, a native and lifelong resident of Waynesboro’s Port Republic Road neighborhood, died this past week at the age of 102. Funeral services will be held Friday at Shiloh Baptist Church at 11 a.m. A public viewing will be held at the church from 9 to 11 a.m. The church is located at 234 Shiloh Ave.

When interviewed two months ago after celebrating his birthday, Reed said he was “the luckiest man in the world.” He had marked his recent birthday with family by eating his favorite dish, crab legs.

During World War II, Redd served two years with the Army in Europe, escaping serious injury when his helmet shielded him from shrapnel.

He returned home to Waynesboro, eventually working as a master transmission mechanic. So expert was Redd on the transmission, he taught classes to fledgling mechanics. He worked for 88 years at the two Ford dealerships in Waynesboro, starting his service at age 10. He began humbly at Paul Freed Ford, taking out the trash and sweeping the floors. He evolved to become the transmission mechanic.

Two years ago, upon celebrating his 100th birthday, Redd was honored by Jim Snead Ford and the Waynesboro Generals. Snead told The News Virginian of his longtime employee, “You won’t find a kinder guy. Everybody at the dealership just absolutely adores him.”

Luann Duncan, an office clerk and bookkeeper at the dealership, said of her co-worker, “He loves to see people smile and make people happy, loves to play his music for people and for everybody to enjoy. He just likes giving joy.” Jim Snead Ford is now known as Campus Ford.

Perhaps Redd’s greatest passion was his music. Wallace Redd and the Redd Dots played across the Shenandoah Valley for many years, sharing venues with James Brown, Ray Charles and Louis Armstrong. The band also performed for proms, reunions, weddings and other special occasions. When the group split in the late 1990s, Redd continued to provide music on his saxophone, entertaining at churches in Augusta County and Waynesboro until the pandemic hit.

Family members described Redd as a man at peace when turning 102 in May. His daughter, Charlotte Wood of Waynesboro, expressed pride that her father had accomplished so much while only reaching the fifth grade in school. “He has nothing bad to say about anybody. He has enjoyed his life,” she said.

Funeral arrangements and services are being handled by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Family and friends wishing to share memories can do so online in the guestbook at www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com.