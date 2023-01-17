Waynesboro industrial park gets critical $3.9 million funding

A Waynesboro industrial park site received a massive amount of financing toward the completion of its infrastructure Monday.

Nature’s Crossing Technology Center, located just off Exit 96 of Interstate 64, was one of 21 sites to receive business-ready sites grants through the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. The $3.911 million grant will be used to install water and sewer systems, said Greg Hitchin, Waynesboro’s director of economic development and tourism.

The total infrastructure project is about $8 million, which means the city of Waynesboro must still find another $4 million to complete the work. But Hitchin said the goal is to finish the water and sewer work by mid-2025.

That completion date would coincide with the completion by VDOT of an access road to the site.

Hitchin said the infrastructure work at Nature’s Crossing would elevate it to a Tier 4 industrial site. Grading is all that would be needed to make the site ready for industry occupancy.

Waynesboro Mayor Lana Williams hailed the state grant money coming to Nature’s Crossing.

“We are excited to be a grant recipient,” she said in a text message response. “The rail access and convenient access to the interstate are the assets that make our property uniquely strong among others in the Commonwealth. Once developed, the property will provide an opportunity for employment and investment in Waynesboro. We look forward to strengthening the local economy and diversifying the tax base.”

The city purchased the land for Nature’s Crossing just over a decade ago. The property has access to rail and I-64.

Hitchin said approximately half of the 170 acres would accommodate heavy industrial users, and the remaining land could serve light industrial.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced a total of $90 million in grants for the Virginia Business Ready Sites Program on Monday. Youngkin said prepared economic development sites “drive economic growth, and we have to move faster to attract new businesses.”

Virginia’s secretary of commerce and trade, Caren Merrick, said in the same press release that “speed to market is an increasingly crucial factor in site selection decisions for economic development projects.”

The largest grant announced Monday was $25 million for Upper Magnolia Green in Chesterfield County. A Virginia Economic Development Partnership committee and state administration leaders consider the announced grants competitively.