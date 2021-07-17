Waynesboro K-9 officer Jessie Shaver is running for sheriff

He is currently the Senior Crime Scene Technician for the WPD, but is arguably best known for his work as a K-9 Department Officer — a position he’s held in the department for 21 years.

Corey Fox, a maintenance supervisor at McKee Foods and volunteer with the Waynesboro Police Department, has seen Shaver excel at the position for decades and says that the ongoing success can always be traced back to his work.

“He says it’s the dog, but it’s not … it’s him,” Fox said. “It’s him knowing what to do, how to train the dog and being a team with the dog. He’s had that with four different dogs and that’s not an accident.”

Mike Martin, a close friend of Shaver’s and former Waynesboro Police Captain, said Shaver’s “heart was in the K-9 program” from the second he started the role at the turn of the millennium and has stuck with it ever since, leading to the city seizing more than a cumulative $3 million of illegal narcotics in his career.

According to Martin, handling such cases is all just in a day’s work for Shaver.

“He’s no stranger to stress and working complex cases,” Martin said. “If anything, the Sheriff position would probably be a little less stressful than what he does now … Jessie chews up stress and spits out results.”