A little-known but fascinating part of Shenandoah Valley history is now on display at the Waynesboro Public Library.

Lantz Mills in Shenandoah County served as a shared signing community for over 200 years, allowing deaf and hearing residents to communicate through signed and gestural languages.

The Library of Virginia has a six-panel exhibit on display at the Waynesboro Public Library through Aug. 26. The exhibit is based on a booklet written by Kathleen Brockway, a deaf historian and Lantz Mills Village descendant. The panels discuss prominent Lantz Mills families and businesses.

Brockway said a vital milestone in Lantz Mills’ history was the arrival in 1877 of a deaf entrepreneur, William Chrisitan, who founded a furniture and funeral business. The business was one of the first known deaf-owned businesses in 19th-century Virginia.

But the history notes that the first known deaf person to locate in Lantz Mills arrived in the 1700s.

The Waynesboro Public Library became aware of the exhibit through a list of traveling exhibits provided by the Library of Virginia, said Waynesboro Public Library Director Susan Versen.

She said the Lantz Mills exhibit is fascinating Shenandoah Valley history, and she hopes it will stimulate further visits to the library.

But the good news is that the library is seeing “almost the same foot traffic” and similar circulation to the pre-pandemic time of fiscal year 2020. The library is open six days a week, Monday through Saturday.

Two August programs the library is providing include:

Dementia Friends, on Thursday, Aug 10, at 1:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 6:30 p.m. These informational sessions will offer five key messages about dementia, living with the disease, and how to take action. Registration is required at WaynesboroPubliclibrary.org.

Street Arts Walking Tour, Saturday, Aug. 19, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The two-mile guide walk through downtown Waynesboro will highlight some of the city’s local street art murals. Registration is required.