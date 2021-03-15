Waynesboro man arrested after robbery in Augusta County

A Waynesboro man was arrested Thursday after a robbery was reported in Augusta County.
Deputies with the Augusta County Sheriff's Office were alerted on Thursday that a robbery occurred the day before in the 2400 block of Jefferson Highway.
According to police, the investigation revealed that a woman in her 20s was seated in a car when she was approached by the suspect, identified as Daryl Wayne Reese.
The victim was robbed at knife point of an undisclosed amount of cash, a credit card and a handgun, police said. The victim knew Reese and left the area after the incident.
No injuries were reported, police said.
Deputies went to Skyline Motel where they arrested Reese without incident. Reese is charges with one count of robbery and one count of possessing a firearm by a convicted felon.
He is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
News Virginian Staff Reports
