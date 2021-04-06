Waynesboro man arrested after teen dies from drug overdose

A 20-year-old Waynesboro man is facing several drug charges after a teenager died from a drug overdose.

Waynesboro Police said that on Monday, March 29, officers responded to the west end of the city for a suspected overdose of a juvenile. The juvenile was transported to Augusta Health and later transferred to UVa Hospital.

The juvenile remained in critical condition at UVa until he died in the evening hours on Saturday, police said. Because of his age, the identity of the juvenile will not be released.

WPD subsequently executed a search warrant at a residence in the 600 block of North Augusta Avenue in Waynesboro.

On Friday, Dylan Wright was arrested on two misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, one felony count of distribution of drugs to persons under 18, and two felony counts of manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance.

Wright is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

Police said Tuesday that the investigation and ongoing and further details may be released at a later date.