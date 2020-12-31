Waynesboro man arrested for alleged sexual abuse of a juvenile

A Waynesboro man has been arrested following an investigation of alleged sexual abuse of a juvenile, the Waynesboro Police Department said Thursday.

Christopher Ricardo Dixon, 34, was arrested Wednesday on nine felony warrants related to the investigation, the department said in a press release.

Dixon was arrested without incident on six counts of indecent liberties with a child, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of attempt to commit forcible sodomy, police said.

According to the release, the investigation concerned reported events that allegedly took place over the course of this year at an undisclosed location on the north side of Waynesboro.

Dixon is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

