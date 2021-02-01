Waynesboro man arrested in Missouri on child pornography charges

A Waynesboro man is facing 27 charges related to child pornography after an investigation by the Waynesboro Police Department and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

WPD was notified in January that a computer user in the city was uploading and downloading child pornography, police said Monday. After being notified, WPD's Investigations Division executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Wayneridge Road.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mark Henry Hopper, 41, became the suspect of the investigation. Several pieces of electronic equipment were seized during the search. After forensic analysis, hundreds of images of child pornography were discovered, according to police.

On Wednesday, 26 warrants for child pornography possession and one distribution of child pornography were issued for Hopper's arrest.

Hopper fled Waynesboro after the search warrant was executed. He was later located and arrested in Missouri by local authorities. Hopper is currently being extradited back to Virginia for legal proceedings, police said Monday.

Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.