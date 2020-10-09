 Skip to main content
Waynesboro man arrested on child pornography charges
Waynesboro man arrested on child pornography charges

A Waynesboro man was arrested Thursday following a complaint from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) that a computer user was uploading and downloading child pornography, according to a press release from the Waynesboro police department.

Christopher Harold Baker, 38, was arrested and charged with 25 counts of producing, distributing and financing child pornography.

Waynesboro police department launched an immediate investigation into the allegations. As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was executed in the 300 Block of Commerce Avenue, Baker’s residence.

Several pieces of electronic evidence were seized for forensic examination. Twenty-five images of child pornography were discovered after the forensic analysis of the seized electronic devices.

Baker is currently being held without bail in the Middle River Regional Jail.

Baker Mug

Christopher Harold Baker

 Submitted

