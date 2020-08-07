Waynesboro man charged with murder in deadly shooting of neighbor

A 30-year-old Waynesboro man was arrested Friday in connection to an April incident in which a man was killed and woman injured, police said.

Donte L. Harris has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing Jim John Cash, 47, at Cash’s home April 10 in the 400 block of Ivanhoe Avenue, a residential area off Fourth Street on the eastern side of Waynesboro.

Cash and Harris were neighbors and lived across the street from one another, police said.

Police officers responded to a disturbance call April 10 after the property owner called 911.

“The property owner had come by to check on the people who live here,” said Waynesboro Police Sgt. Vincent Donald in April. “He saw a male and female inside and it looked like the female had been struck on the head.”

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Cash dead with a head wound which was later determined to be caused by a gunshot. A woman also found at the residence with serious injuries was treated at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville.

The woman was originally going to be airlifted to UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, but because of windy conditions, had to be taken by ambulance, Donald said.