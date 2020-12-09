 Skip to main content
Waynesboro man faces 26 child pornography charges
A Waynesboro man was arrested Tuesday following a complaint from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) alleging that a Waynesboro computer user was downloading child pornography.

According to a press release from the Waynesboro police department, 26 warrants for child pornography possession were issued for 49-year-old Eugene Lewis Rankin Jr’s arrest.

Eugene Rankin Jr mugshot

Eugene Lewis Rankin Jr.

Rankin was later arrested at the Waynesboro police department and taken before the state magistrate for a bond hearing, the release said.

As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was executed in the 200 block of South Delphine Avenue at Rankin's residence.

Several pieces of electronic equipment were seized for forensic examination. Hundreds of images of child pornography were discovered following a forensic analysis of the seized electronic devices, the release said.

Rankin was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond by the state magistrate.

