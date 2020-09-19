Waynesboro man hopeful for living kidney donor

The 23-year-old is on a strict at-home dialysis schedule necessitated by kidney failure brought on by a Eagle Barrett syndrome. His days begin at 7 a.m. with the first round of dialysis treatment. He returns to his former bedroom again at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. for the exchanges that can last up to an hour.

But the start Kyle refers to is his first kidney transplant before he was the age of 2. The first 17 months of his life were spent at UVa hospital in Charlottesville before receiving a kidney from a deceased donor.

Kyle’s mom, Roxane Young, recalls Memorial Day weekend in 1999 when they received special permission to skip one night of dialysis to take a camping trip. Upon returning, they received the life changing news.

“We got home and I was just unpacking. We got a phone call from the doctor and she was real nonchalant asking how Kyle was doing,” she remembered. “She finally said, ‘We have a kidney for Kyle, when can you come?’ We left immediately. I chased (Kyle’s dad, Steve) down to get his attention on the riding lawn mower. We were just so excited.”

At the time of Kyle’s first transplant, the life expectancy of a transplanted kidney was between 7 and 8 years. His kidney, however, has lasted him the past 21 years.