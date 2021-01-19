Waynesboro man starts online petition calling for safe pedestrian access in the city

“I would argue or assert that’s some pretty meaningful progress in terms of bringing facilities into compliance,” Hamp said.

The city code requires ADA-compliant sidewalks in its new developments, of which there is apparent evidence in the Evershire and Silver Creek subdivisions, Hamp said.

In December, Allen took several photos allegedly showing examples of non-compliance throughout Waynesboro. Allen submitted these pictures to the DOJ and the Federal High Administration (FHWA). An investigation was launched regarding the same concerns Allen listed in his petition.

Doug Hecox, an FHWA spokesperson, said it was too soon to tell which direction the investigation could go because it just started.

“I just don’t want anyone to believe that means we’re going to find something,” Hecox said. “It’s possible, in fact it’s indeed probable, that we’ll find that there aren’t any problems, but in the event that there is, there are processes in place to ensure that the community has a chance to make things right.”

Hecox could not give a definitive date when the investigation might conclude because each case is different, he said.