Waynesboro man starts online petition calling for safe pedestrian access in the city

A local man has started an online petition urging for safer pedestrian access in Waynesboro.
In the petition, Waynesboro resident Jerry Allen shares his concerns — a lack of adequate and safe pedestrian access in the city, non-compliant ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) sidewalks and curb ramps, no designated ADA coordinator and no ADA Transition plan.
“It just seems like Waynesboro would put the funding and the grants into an infrastructure to provide safe access in the entire city, especially with all these new developments that have been approved,” Allen said.
The former city employee was first made aware of ADA issues after he became a systems traffic engineer and took over the role as an ADA coordinator when the previous coordinator retired.
“I took over a lot of the responsibility and learned about the ADA requirement and was like, ‘Oh,’ this should have been dealt with a long time ago,” Allen said. “It would fix a lot of problems in Waynesboro with accessibility if they would just do what’s federally mandated, and it’s a pretty simple process.”
Before moving to Waynesboro five years ago, Allen frequented the area and spent a lot of time hiking the Appalachian Trail. After moving here, he started noticing the lack of accessibility in Waynesboro and said it was bothersome.
Allen started the online petition on Dec. 31. However, his efforts to improve pedestrian accessibility in the city dates back to August 2019.
In an Aug. 16, 2019, email to Waynesboro City Manager Michael Hamp and Deputy City Manager Jim Shaw, Allen voiced the same concerns he discusses in his online petition.
“I have seen the streets get milled and paved over the years, but the sidewalks and curb ramps are often not brought into compliance,” Allen said in the email to city officials. “Per the Department of Justice and the Americans with Disabilities Act, curb ramps are to be provided when streets, roads or highways are altered.”
According to the DOJ and title II of the ADA requirements, an alteration is a change that affects or could affect the usability of all or part of a building or facility. Alterations include activities such as reconstruction, rehabilitation, resurfacing, widening and projects of similar scale and effect.
In the same email, Allen asked for an ADA Transition Plan, a formal document made available to the public that outlines a city’s compliance with ADA requirements. An ADA coordinator then coordinates the efforts of the government entity to comply with Title II, according to the ADA.
Per the administrative requirements under Title II of the ADA, if a public entity has 50 or more employees, it is required to designate at least one responsible employee to coordinate ADA compliance.
As of right now, the city does not have a designated ADA coordinator. This is one area in which the city needs to improve, Hamp said.
“While I believe the city complies with core functional responsibilities under the Act, the designation of a single point of contact and more conspicuous communication of ADA policies and processes would be an improvement for the organization and benefit the community,” Hamp said in an email.
Hamp said compliance responsibilities regarding other sections of the ADA Act are “distributed in the organization among various departments.” For example, HR is responsible for employment.
Hamp said the goal is for concerns and complaints to be resolved locally, but added that citizens may communicate concerns or complaints to federal agencies including the DOJ, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) or the Federal Transit Commission (FTA).
The city has not completed an exhaustive review regarding the Transition Plan, but several community needs assessments conducted by the local Disabilities Services Board were on file, Hamp said in an email.
In response to Allen’s petition, Hamp said 128 ramps were installed by city crews or contractors working for or in the city to provide access to sidewalk facilities over the past three years. No paving was done in 2020.
“I would argue or assert that’s some pretty meaningful progress in terms of bringing facilities into compliance,” Hamp said.
The city code requires ADA-compliant sidewalks in its new developments, of which there is apparent evidence in the Evershire and Silver Creek subdivisions, Hamp said.
In December, Allen took several photos allegedly showing examples of non-compliance throughout Waynesboro. Allen submitted these pictures to the DOJ and the Federal High Administration (FHWA). An investigation was launched regarding the same concerns Allen listed in his petition.
Doug Hecox, an FHWA spokesperson, said it was too soon to tell which direction the investigation could go because it just started.
“I just don’t want anyone to believe that means we’re going to find something,” Hecox said. “It’s possible, in fact it’s indeed probable, that we’ll find that there aren’t any problems, but in the event that there is, there are processes in place to ensure that the community has a chance to make things right.”
Hecox could not give a definitive date when the investigation might conclude because each case is different, he said.
As of now, Allen has not received any response from the city manager’s office or city council addressing his concerns, which is unfortunately expected, he said. Still, he doesn’t place the blame on city officials.
“It’s our fault, Allen said. “It’s the citizen’s fault. We are responsible for electing officials that will represent us and that have our best interests at heart.”
Allen, a former marine, said those in public service have a responsibility to the public and feels that responsibility should be upheld.
“If I’m going to be held to that standard, our city should be held to those standards, and we should meet those mandates for the betterment of our public and the safety of our public,” he said.
As of Tuesday evening, the petition has 160 signatures.