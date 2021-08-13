Waynesboro man to host back-to-school bash Saturday at North Park

Although the school year is already underway, Waynesboro families will have a chance to party one last time this summer.

Entertainment promoter Aldin Hall is hosting a back-to-school event 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Waynesboro’s North Park on Bridge Avenue. The event will have a carnival-like atmosphere, he said, with limited free hot dogs, drinks and chips.

“The meaning behind it is to give back to the community,” said Hall, a Waynesboro resident and head of Hallik Entertainment, a business that provides DJ entertainment and specializes in parties for birthdays, corporate events and weddings.

The Big Bash Back 2 School Event will include 3-on-3 basketball tournaments, a corn hole tournament, food trucks, snow cones, music, cotton candy, funnel cakes, a potato bag race, pie-eating contest, watermelon-eating contest and face painting. A DJ will be providing music.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The winner of every event is going to get a book bag,” Hall said. “They can’t take the medals with them to school, so I figured I’d rather give them something that’s going to help them with their dreams.”