Waynesboro man to host back-to-school bash Saturday at North Park

Although the school year is already underway, Waynesboro families will have a chance to party one last time this summer.
Entertainment promoter Aldin Hall is hosting a back-to-school event 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Waynesboro’s North Park on Bridge Avenue. The event will have a carnival-like atmosphere, he said, with limited free hot dogs, drinks and chips.
“The meaning behind it is to give back to the community,” said Hall, a Waynesboro resident and head of Hallik Entertainment, a business that provides DJ entertainment and specializes in parties for birthdays, corporate events and weddings.
The Big Bash Back 2 School Event will include 3-on-3 basketball tournaments, a corn hole tournament, food trucks, snow cones, music, cotton candy, funnel cakes, a potato bag race, pie-eating contest, watermelon-eating contest and face painting. A DJ will be providing music.
“The winner of every event is going to get a book bag,” Hall said. “They can’t take the medals with them to school, so I figured I’d rather give them something that’s going to help them with their dreams.”
To compete in the corn hole tournament, participants must bring their own corn hole boards and bags. Similarly, those competing in the basketball tournament should bring their own basketball with them.
Barbers and hair dressers will be at the event providing free haircuts and hair braiding for children.
“Sometimes, parents probably aren’t able to give their kids what they would like because they probably didn’t get a chance to get paid, get them in a salon to get their hair cut, their hair done,” Hall said.
Vendors from Hibbett Sports and BrownJewls Creations will also be in attendance and will comply with all COVID related safety rules.
“We asked all the vendors that have set up to have their mask on, gloves on,” said Hall, adding the event will have hand sanitizers.