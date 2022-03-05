Waynesboro Marketplace eyes summer opening

The first phase of Waynesboro Marketplace on Rosser Avenue is expected to open by late spring or summer.

Waynesboro Mayor Bobby Henderson said the construction of the Rosser Avenue development is symbolic of a healthy local construction picture.

“Our little region is pretty healthy,” said Henderson. He sees new housing starts across the city, and the opening soon of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, a discount business in the former Kroger location on Lew Dewitt Boulevard.

The recent announcement of the planned demolition of the former Leggett Building on West Main Street rids Waynesboro “of a pungent eyesore,” Henderson said. There are plans for new residences at the Leggett Building site downtown, and perhaps new restaurants downtown, he said.

But looming for city residents by late spring or summer is Waynesboro Marketplace. Construction for the first five occupants of the development at the former Ladd Elementary School is progressing.

Greg Hitchin, Waynesboro’s director of economic development and tourism, said besides the completion of the buildings, some road improvements are also needed. But by summer, city residents should be able to visit the new Sheetz, Chipotle, Popeyes Chicken, Aspen Dental and Take 5 Oil Change. The developer of the property is Mitchener Properties LLC of Charlotte.

Hitchin said it is not yet clear about the development of the back half of the 13-acre site. He expects those plans will become clearer over the next 12 to 18 months.

But the recent developments bode well for Waynesboro, according to Hitchin.

“I’m very excited,” he said. “There is lots of activity.”

He said the commitments to the area are indicative of the confidence developers have.

“Waynesboro is being noticed by the marketplace,” he said.

The opening of Waynesboro Marketplace will permanently close the book on a former Augusta County elementary school.

Ladd Elementary School closed in 2014, and the city had one previous potential development for the site fall through.