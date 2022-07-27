Waynesboro Marketplace in line for late August opening

For years, the closed Ladd Elementary School on Rosser Avenue represented just another empty building in the city of Waynesboro.

But by late August, the land on which sat the old Augusta County school will be the site of a Popeye’s, a Chipotle, an Aspen Dental, a Sheetz and Take 5 Oil Change when Waynesboro Marketplace opens for business, giving city residents and visitors new options.

In addition to some final construction work for the businesses, median construction and turn lanes on Rosser Avenue must be completed.

Waynesboro leaders say it has been worth the wait.

“This is just a dramatic reuse of an old facility that generated zero tax revenue for the city,” said Greg Hitchin, Waynesboro’s director of economic development and tourism. “It is super important and super critical having national retailers recognize that Waynesboro is a viable market. This will generate additional interest from national level retailers and service providers.”

It all started in the west end of Waynesboro nearly two decades ago with the location of a WalMart Supercenter off Rosser Avenue. The Waynesboro Town Center further out in the west end came a few years later.

Hitchin said the success story of retail in Waynesboro is now an established fact. And that success is coupled with other positive factors.

“The city is economically viable, the population is growing in the city and the MSA,” he said. “The opportunity for jobs exists and tourism continues to grow. All indicators are positive and it makes us a great market for expansion for these companies.”

Bill Hausrath, a broker with Westhills Ltd. Realtors, has been involved in numerous real estate ventures over the past several decades. He helped spur the redevelopment of Fairfax Hall into a seniors housing complex and helped rescue the Waynesboro Family YMCA from bankruptcy.

Hausrath said Waynesboro Marketplace shows Waynesboro is “still very healthy. The amount of new construction going is indicative of the attractiveness of Waynesboro.”

In addition to the commercial and retail development, he points to the new housing construction.

“A lot of new people are moving into apartments and upper end housing and creating a market for these services and products,” he said.

Hausrath said another benefit of retail offerings is that many of the users generate local tax revenue but don’t require city services.

“We don’t have to educate the children and don’t have to put them in jail,” he said. “They spend their money and leave.”