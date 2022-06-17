Waynesboro NAACP to hold all-day Juneteenth celebration at Ridgeview Park on Sunday

A first ever celebration of Juneteenth is set for all day Sunday in Waynesboro’s Ridgeview Park.

The observance became a federal holiday last year, and celebrates when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to ensure that all enslaved people be freed. Juneteenth honors the end of slavery in the United States.

The Waynesboro observance is set to start at 9 a.m. and will last until 7 p.m. Sunday. The event is sponsored by the Waynesboro Branch of the NAACP. Those coming are advised to bring lawn chairs to watch the day’s events.

Waynesboro NAACP Branch President Joyce Jackson-Colemon said the catalyst was to “offer a better appreciation and learning about African-American history and having the fellowship of coming together.”

Jackson-Colemon said the outdoor event has even more resonance with the local NAACP branch because of the cancelling of this year’s annual Freedom Fund banquet. The banquet was to have been held last week, but was not held because of ongoing concerns about the pandemic.

Sunday’s Juneteenth celebration will include music at the amphitheater in Ridgeview Park, poetry and a historical perspective on Juneteenth by Jackson-Colemon. She may do multiple presentations of history.

But as much as anything Jackson-Colemon is hoping for a day of unity.

“I want folks to come together young and old,” she said. “Sometimes we get caught up sitting in the comfort zone and are afraid of coming out of the box.”

In addition to food offerings, informational tables will be set up Sunday from Blue Ridge Community College, the New Directions Center of Staunton, Kat’s Creations and the local Democratic Committee.

Jackson-Colemon has written of her life’s journey in her memoir “Out Of The House of Jesse.” She grew up in a segregated Albemarle County and has gone on to work as a facilitator for G.E.D. program in the Waynesboro Schools. She also was recognized by Blue Ridge Commuity College with an honorary degree.

Of her memoir, she said it details “family gatherings, family reunions and coming from a loving home.” She said her parents provided a proper grounding for her family.

