Waynesboro NAACP will hold birthday celebration for MLK

Waynesboro NAACP Branch President Joyce Colemon said Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech resonates as strongly with her today as it did decades ago.

The landmark speech was delivered by the civil rights leader at the 1963 March on Washington and spoke to an end to racism and unity.

“Every time I hear that speech, it does something to me on the inside,” Colemon said.

She said it is more important than ever for men and women to come together. Colemon said King, assassinated nearly 55 years ago in Memphis, “was a man of God who did not discriminate.”

The Waynesboro NAACP will hold a King birthday celebration for the 35th year Sunday at 3 p.m. at St. James Baptist Church on Albemarle Avenue. A keynote speech by Rev. Earl Pendleton of Union Baptist Church of Waynesboro will highlight Sunday’s observance. The Maynard Jones Family Gospel Singers of Buckingham will provide music.

“I’m hoping for a nice turnout,” Colemon said of Sunday’s program. “We will commemorate his life and legacy. There is so much in that speech we can learn from.”

Colemon said King’s marches across the United States included people of different backgrounds and races.

“We all may not agree, but we don’t have to be disagreeable,” she said.

Sunday’s event will be followed by a community march Monday afternoon on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in Waynesboro led by Estella Randolph. The march will start at 2 p.m. at Waynesboro City Hall and proceed several blocks to the Rosenwald Community Center on Port Republic Road. Refreshments will be served.

Local historian Chris Wilmott will speak after the march, Colemon said.

It is a new year, and Colemon has new hopes. “It is time in 2023 to move forward,” she said. “We should just try to get along.”