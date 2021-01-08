Waynesboro native Andrew Hypes produces 'The 2020 Rap Up'

“Fast forward a week later, and he calls me, and he’s like, ‘This is it, this is the beat,’ and he’s singing the melody and the idea,” Hypes said.

COVID-19, President Donald Trump, Black Lives Matter and virtual learning are just a few of the things Mad Skillz raps about in the “Throw It In The Trash” 2020 Rap Up.

Hypes and Mad Skillz recorded the song at Hypes’ Richmond home at the end of December, but the producer had initially made the beat heard in the song last June. At the time, he had no plans in mind on how the track might be used.

“I just create music, and if it sticks with somebody, amazing, if not, you eventually hope it will,” Hypes said. “I never had the intention of this song being used for the Rap Up. I mean, it’s pretty simplistic, there’s not a ton going on, but it’s just fun.”

Hypes not only produced the 2020 Rap Up, but he also sang on the track, something not many people know.

“I’m singing the hook in the beginning and throughout the song, which is so funny because that’s not really my thing,” Hypes said. “I stay more behind the track, so it’s kind of a cool random fact and even cooler that he wanted me to do it.”