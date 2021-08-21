Waynesboro native Kai Bowman excited to be part of Bridgewater College's new marching band

After marching to his own beat for years, Kai Bowman is now marching to the beat of a band.
Bridgewater College disbanded its marching band around 1970. Now, about 50 years later, the nearby college off Interstate 81 has a band again which will make its debut Sept. 4 when the Eagles football team hosts the Gettysburg Bullets at Jopson Athletic Complex in Bridgewater.
“We have a lot of people excited that we’re going to have a traditional type of football game again,” said Bridgewater College music specialist and band director Barry Flowe.
Last season Bridgewater played football in the spring with limited fans because of the pandemic, so this will be the first game played in the fall in two years. And the first game played with a marching band in decades.
Bowman, 21, of Waynesboro will be performing with the band.
“I’m very impressed with how far we’ve come for having a brand new marching band,” Bowman said on Thursday as he looked down on the football field watching his bandmates rehearse. “I mean, we’re on day four now and we’re already just about done with our opening piece.”
Bowman, who graduated from Stuarts Draft High School, was originally thinking about attending either James Madison University in Harrisonburg of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. But when his guidance counselor informed him a representative from Bridgewater College would be visiting Stuarts Draft High School the next day, he went to the meeting. He ended up picking Bridgewater because of its small class sizes and proximity to Waynesboro.
The first instrument he ever played was the trumpet. In the eighth grade he switched to the marching baritone, which he has been playing ever since.
“Marching baritone is really where it’s at for me,” Bowman said. “I love being on a stage, I love performing. It gives me that fire that I need to kind of wake up in the morning and get going.”
Stanardsville native Kalia Page, 21, said the lack of a marching band at Bridgewater College was a deterrent for some students.
“We haven’t seen this at Bridgewater, and all of these students have been asking and asking and asking for this,” said Page, a classmate of Bowman and the marching band’s drum captain. “I came in and was like, ’When are we getting a marching band?’”
Flowe said he’s excited about directing the marching band during a live performance.
“The whole goal is high energy, fun music,” he said.
Bowman said he’s looking forward to performing live as well.
“Honestly, it’s just the feeling of when everything synchs up and we all know what we’re doing, there’s something in the air that just is kind of electric,” he said. “Everybody knows where we’re going, everybody sounds great and we look awesome. So there’s nothing better than that for me.”
Page said Bowman is a welcome addition to the marching band because of his passion.
“He just eats music up,” she said. “He just loves it.”
In addition to the marching band, Bowman is also a member of the college’s symphonic band, concert choir and parole choir. He is also involved in theater production. He started a men’s acapella group on campus before the pandemic and is trying to bring it back.
“I’ve always been in the spotlight,” he said.