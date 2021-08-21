Waynesboro native Kai Bowman excited to be part of Bridgewater College's new marching band

After marching to his own beat for years, Kai Bowman is now marching to the beat of a band.

Bridgewater College disbanded its marching band around 1970. Now, about 50 years later, the nearby college off Interstate 81 has a band again which will make its debut Sept. 4 when the Eagles football team hosts the Gettysburg Bullets at Jopson Athletic Complex in Bridgewater.

“We have a lot of people excited that we’re going to have a traditional type of football game again,” said Bridgewater College music specialist and band director Barry Flowe.

Last season Bridgewater played football in the spring with limited fans because of the pandemic, so this will be the first game played in the fall in two years. And the first game played with a marching band in decades.

Bowman, 21, of Waynesboro will be performing with the band.

“I’m very impressed with how far we’ve come for having a brand new marching band,” Bowman said on Thursday as he looked down on the football field watching his bandmates rehearse. “I mean, we’re on day four now and we’re already just about done with our opening piece.”