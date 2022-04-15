Waynesboro native named executive director at Summit Square

The president & CEO of Sunnyside Communities, Josh Lyons, on Friday announced the appointment of Matt Dameron as executive director of Summit Square Retirement Community.

A native of Waynesboro, Dameron will assume his role May 9.

An experienced senior living professional, Dameron comes to Summit Square from Pinnacle Living in Richmond, where he served in a several leadership roles over the past eight years. Most recently, he was the associate executive director at Cedarfield. Before that, he was at Hermitage Richmond where he was the assistant executive director. He was director of resident services at Hermitage Richmond before becoming the assistant executive director. Additionally, Dameron served as the interim executive director at Hermitage Roanoke.

A licensed nursing home administrator preceptor, Dameron’s experience in health care spans more than 10 years and includes a stint at Summit Square early in his career where he was resident services coordinator for three years.

“Matt has an impressive background in health care and his leadership experience will be an asset to Summit Square,” Lyons said. “He began his career at Summit Square, so this is like coming home for him.”

A graduate of James Madison University, Dameron holds a bachelor’s in Management & Business.

Established in 1912, Sunnyside Communities is a not-for-profit Life Plan community with three locations in Virginia: Sunnyside in Harrisonburg, King’s Grant in Martinsville and Summit Square in Waynesboro.

