Waynesboro was not among the recipients of affordable and special needs housing loans for low-cost housing announced last week by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

The governor announced $52 million in affordable and special needs housing loans for 49 projects, including one in Fishersville and one in Staunton. Nine of the projects approved are in the city of Charlottesville. Funding comes from state and federal sources.

The projects funded will provide 3,248 units across Virginia, including 3,155 rental units.

While there is a lack of affordable rental property in Augusta County and Staunton, the supply is even less in Waynesboro.

The 60 applications for loans to the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development did not include one for any affordable rental projects in Waynesboro, according to the city’s director of community development, Leslie Tate.

Alexis Carey, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, said the criteria examined in the applications included reducing rental housing costs for very low-income households and expanding permanent housing for families experiencing homelessness.

One local housing expert said there is a simple reason why affordable rental housing is not being built in Waynesboro.

Rick Kane, the owner-broker of Westhills LTD Realtors in Fishersville, said developers could not profit from building low-cost apartments in Waynesboro, partly because of the increased construction costs.

“You can’t build apartments to be rented for $400 a month,” he said. “It isn’t cost-effective.”

Kane said part of the solution is to repurpose existing housing for rental.

“You could take over older buildings and turn them into apartments or allow an additional unit on a lot,” he said.

The latter idea would include garage apartments.

The lack of affordable rental property in Waynesboro is even felt by the homeless population transitioning back to housing. Brian Edwards is the interim executive director of the Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry, which provides a cold-weather shelter in the winter for people experiencing homelessness.

Edwards said when one of the WARM Shelter clients is ready to return to housing, they don’t have that option in Waynesboro.

“Seventy to 80 percent of those from WARM go to Staunton or Augusta County,” he said.

The city’s rental housing shortage has received focus from the local chapter of the grassroots organization Virginia Organizing. The group held a Waynesboro affordable housing vigil in January and could hold another this fall.

Connie Wright-Zink, a Virginia Organizing Waynesboro chapter member, said rents are increasing. And she said Virginia Organizing has been lobbying the city for years about a rental inspection program. She said such a program is particularly needed in lower-income housing in the city.

The entire housing picture should come into sharper focus next year.

The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, which serves Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County, and several other localities in the area, is performing an affordable housing study that will be complete next spring.

Olivia Raines, the housing program manager for the CSPDC, said the study is looking at data and will address some strategies and recommendations for housing.

“The study will cover rental and home ownership,” she said.

Raines said the study would look at housing needs for seniors and the chronically homeless.