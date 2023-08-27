The annual Riverfest celebration in Waynesboro had a banner year in April, drawing as many as 5,000 people to Constitution Park to celebrate one of the city’s great natural resources, the South River.

Urbie Nash, a Riverfest board member, hopes to build on the momentum of this year’s event. That effort will be aided by the recent awarding of a $2,000 BOOST (Building Opportunities to Support Tourism) grant from Waynesboro’s Department of Economic Development and Tourism.

Nash said the city’s support has dramatically helped Riverfest, which offers fun activities on the river for kids and numerous educational programs about the fish life and ecology of the river.

“The city has been very generous,” Nash said. “Public works helps us with our expenses. The city has stepped up and supported us and helped us build this event in a meaningful way.”

Stephanie Duffy, the Waynesboro Economic Development and Tourism project manager, said a total of $15,000 in BOOST grants went to seven applicants. The applications were reviewed by a four-person committee of city employees and a Virginia Tourism Corporation.

Duffy said the goal is to increase tourist traffic to the city and aid tourism endeavors between July 1 of this year and June 30, 2024. Eligible activities include festivals, events and tourism initiatives.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to support projects in Waynesboro that draw visitors from outside the region through the BOOST Grant Program,” Duffy said in a press release. “We look forward to partnering with local tourism businesses and organizations to help expand their marketing reach and draw more visitors to Waynesboro by showcasing some of the great attractions and events we have.”

Other events and attractions receiving BOOST grants include:: The Bowman House Bed and Breakfast, Virginia Chili, Blues & Brews Festival, the Virginia Fall Foliage Festival Art Show, Lightwell Survey Wines, Virginia Reggae Freedom Fest and the Virginia Institute of Blacksmithing.

Tourism spending has bounced back with the end of the pandemic. Visitor spending in Virginia was $30.3 billion in 2022, an increase of 4.4 percent over pre-pandemic levels.