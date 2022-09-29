Waynesboro officials celebrate newest phase of South River Greenway

Waynesboro community leaders and users of the South River Greenway gathered Thursday evening to celebrate the opening of the second and newest phase.

The majestic paved path along the South River now stretches from Loth Springs to North Park, a distance of 2 miles. The latest phase — a stretch of about eight tenths of a mile — was constructed over the last several months from the Port Republic Road neighborhood to North Park. Funding for the $763,000 project involved a local match and a grant from the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The latest portion of trail has a width of 8 to 10 feet, is Americans with Disabilities Act compliant and offers benches and interpretive signage. Historical markers tell of Waynesboro’s past.

Dwayne Jones, the city’s director of parks and recreation, spoke of how the latest section could be considered “the prettiest.” Jones spoke of how the of how the new portion “meanders with great views” of the South River, wildlife and the foliage along the way.

Waynesboro City Councilman Sam Hostetter was present for Thursday’s celebration. Hostetter, a family practice physician, said the two-mile greenway is perfect to exercise, particularly for the city’s older residents because it provides “a safe and level place to walk.” Hostetter said he is glad to see the latest phase of the greenway “come to fruition.”

Stephanie Seltzer, project manager for the Waynesboro Department of Parks and Recreation, said the greenway attracts about 60,000 visitors per year. She anticipates the number of visitors to increase as they realize a longer walk is now possible.

On any given day, the South River Greenway attracts users on bikes, families and groups of walkers. At either end of the expanded greenway, users will now be able to access other recreational amenities. The Waynesboro YMCA is across the street from the start of the greenway. At the other end North Park offers a playground and a baseball field.

Jones calls the greenway one of his department’s “most successful projects.” And the next phase, which will be a mile and link North Park with Basic Park, is now in the design phase. Jones expects the next phase to go to bid next year and construction to be finished in 2024.