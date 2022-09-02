Waynesboro officials, others celebrate architect for natural history museum

Members of the Virginia Museum of Natural History board, staff and Waynesboro city officials celebrated the naming of an architect for the Waynesboro branch campus of the museum Wednesday night at the city’s new City Foxes wine bar.

Glave & Holmes of Richmond has been selected, and the firm’s representatives were at City Foxes Wednesday night.

A groundbreaking for the museum is expected in 2024 without any delays, with final completion at the Arch and West Main site by 2025 or 2026, according to Joe Keiper, executive director of the Virginia Museum of Natural History.

When complete, the museum will offer exhibits on the area’s natural history as well as classrooms, a science lab and a direct connection to the city’s planned South River Preserve. The South River Preserve is a planned 26-acre park on the banks of the South River near the museum site.

But more than marking the milestone of the selection of Glave & Holmes of Richmond to render final drawings and follow the project to completion, Wednesday night was a time to sense the possibilities of the museum for Waynesboro and the Shenandoah Valley. Education about science and the area’s natural history will be a big part of what the museum offers.

“Soon, you can expose kids to sciences and light their fires and stimulate their imaginations,” said Roberto Quinones, a VMNH board member from Northern Virginia with extensive experience leading high profile nonprofits.

Quinones said it is also important to stretch the boundaries of the museum beyond Waynesboro. The main VMNH campus is in Martinsville.

“This will be a resource for the entire state,” he said of the Waynesboro campus.

Quinones said it is necessary to “get the word out that this is accessible to all of Virginia.”

Tom Benzing, a James Madison University science professor and VMNH board member, said the Waynesboro museum has been talked about since 2008. Benzing said in Waynesboro alone, the city’s six schools will have access when the 28,000-square-foot museum is complete, by either 2025 or 2026.

“With access like this it is really cool,” said Benzing of the Waynesboro schools, many of which will only be a short distance from the downtown campus at Arch and Main streets.

Keiper said the first task for Glave & Holmes will be development of hard cost figures for the project. Keiper said the coming weeks and months will also serve as a time “to pick the brains” of Waynesboro community educators and leaders about the updated structure of the museum.

Keiper said a final cost estimate for the museum must be complete by January when the 2023 Virginia General Assembly convenes. He said the cost estimates are necessary to get the museum project “moved to the capital pool” in the Virginia budget.

Waynesboro City Councilman Terry Short said the museum is “exciting for all it will mean to all Virginians” and will provide a critical investment in downtown Waynesboro.