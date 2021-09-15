Waynesboro parents plea for return of daughter's gravestone statue

It’s happened again.
A Waynesboro couple’s statue on their daughter’s grave has been stolen six years after it had been stolen the first time and the couple are asking that it be returned.
When Warren and Mary Sprouse had returned to their Waynesboro home on Sep. 7 after a five day trip, Warren Sprouse had discovered the angel statue placed on the grave of their second daughter Kathy had been taken from her burial site at Augusta Memorial Park on Goose Creek Road near Waynesboro.
“We had gotten back from northern Virginia and noticed it was gone when I went over there to mow,” Warren Sprouse said.
During the grass growing season he visits his daughter’s burial site at Augusta Memorial Park almost weekly to cut the grass in and around her grave.
Although he was not sure what day it was stolen, Warren Sprouse thinks it was taken between Sep. 2-7.
It’s the second time that the statue had been taken from Kathy Sprouse’s burial site after first being taken from the cemetery in December 2015.
After the statue was anonymously returned to Augusta Memorial Park two days after it was first stolen in 2015, Warren Sprouse constructed a platform on top of pine tree stump to screw in and attach the angel statue with the tree stump.
Warren Sprouse said if the person or people who have taken the angel statue this time return it, he will thank and forgive them, adding he “knows the Lord would forgive them for it.”
“But if he doesn’t bring it back, then the Lord’s going to punish him for it,” Warren Sprouse said. “For stealing it.”
“One thing I’d like to ask him is ‘why?’” Mary Sprouse said. “Why would something like that catch his eye that he’d want to do something to it, cause there’s all kinds of stuff in that cemetery over there. So why pick out the angel?”
Warren Sprouse said he had no idea whatsoever why someone would take the two-foot-tall cement statue.
“This angel means a lot to me, it means a lot to my wife and it means a lot to where it was at on my daughter’s grave and it means a whole lot to my daughter that’s in northern Virginia and my granddaughter,” Warren Sprouse said.
Kathy Sprouse, 20, was a graduate of Stuart’s Draft High School where she played on the softball team. She was in her sophomore year at James Madison University in Harrisonburg when she and her boyfriend Scott Campbell, 21, were killed in a car accident on Dec. 16, 1990, while driving east along Interstate 64 to go Christmas shopping when another car overcorrected and rolled Sprouse and Campbell into the westbound lane.