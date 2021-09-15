Waynesboro parents plea for return of daughter's gravestone statue

Warren Sprouse said if the person or people who have taken the angel statue this time return it, he will thank and forgive them, adding he “knows the Lord would forgive them for it.”

“But if he doesn’t bring it back, then the Lord’s going to punish him for it,” Warren Sprouse said. “For stealing it.”

“One thing I’d like to ask him is ‘why?’” Mary Sprouse said. “Why would something like that catch his eye that he’d want to do something to it, cause there’s all kinds of stuff in that cemetery over there. So why pick out the angel?”

Warren Sprouse said he had no idea whatsoever why someone would take the two-foot-tall cement statue.

“This angel means a lot to me, it means a lot to my wife and it means a lot to where it was at on my daughter’s grave and it means a whole lot to my daughter that’s in northern Virginia and my granddaughter,” Warren Sprouse said.