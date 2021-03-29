Waynesboro park-and-ride expansion begins

The expansion of the Town Center park and ride commuter lot in Waynesboro began Monday.

The $1 million project will provide additional parking spaces, new transit facilities, and improved access and lighting, VDOT said.

The commuter lot, located near the Interstate 64 exit 94 interchange at Route 340, will remain open during construction. Barricades will separate the work zone from areas open to the public.

The park and ride lot currently is unmarked and has room for about 120 personal vehicles. The site has limited lighting and no bus shelter or dedicated bus zone. The expansion project will increase parking capacity to about 175 spaces and include a bus stop with a covered shelter.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition, the lot will be repaved and will receive improved lighting. The project also include infrastructure to accommodate future charging stations for electric vehicles.

"Pavement marking will enhance safety for all users and improve pedestrian access to nearby shopping and dining facilities. Additional amenities include bicycle racks, sidewalks and landscaping," VDOT said in a statement.